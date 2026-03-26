Sun Day Red's Masters-Themed 'Spring Traditions' Collection Is As Classy As It Gets, And I Love It
Tiger's new Sun Day Red collection pays homage to the first men's Major of the year and it is absolutely stunning...
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If you have seen me testing Sun Day Red gear before, which wouldn't surprise me as I have tested a lot from the brand, you will know how good I think the apparel is. The quality is outstanding and it gives off a premium, classy vibe to go with the top-notch performance. This continues with the brands latest Spring Traditions collection which pays homage to The Masters and Augusta National, a tournament and place which Tiger Woods has had fond memories and a lot of success at.
This new collection features a number of stunningly cool pieces such as the subtle peach polo, Legends polo which he wore back in 1991, along with two special edition shoes (the Osprey and Willow). Additionally there is a new Anorak, a cashmere jumper my partner already has her eye on, as well as a whole host of hats and hoodies with the Magnolia standing out. It really is a complete collection and I cannot recommend it enough. I've picked out some of my favorite pieces below, but to see the full collection click here.
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Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
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Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
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