Get The Special Edition TaylorMade Gear Rory McIlroy Will Use This Week At The Masters

TaylorMade's army of tour pros will be flashing the color this week at Augusta National courtesy of the 'Season Opener Collection' released by the brand to mark the first Major Championship of the 2026 season.

From Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler to Tommy Fleetwood and Collin Morikawa, there will be plenty of color on show courtesy of Augusta National-inspired tour bags and headcovers. Not only that, but TaylorMade have released limited edition TP5 and TP5x golf balls to mark the first Major of the year.

However, one limited edition item stands above them all and when we say limited edition, we really mean it! Only 277 of Rory's Commemorative Locker are available to the public, and I've gone into details on what's included below.

One thing to note is you'll have to register your interest to have any chance of getting your hands on one, but for those who want something a little smaller, check out the best of the Season Opener Collection below.

The Rory Commemorative Locker pictured above includes the following:

Replica RORS · Proto 7-iron - Individually numbered out of 277 and featuring colored dots celebrating each major in the Grand Slam

- Individually numbered out of 277 and featuring colored dots celebrating each major in the Grand Slam TP5 RORS commemorative golf ball - Featuring his custom logo beneath the TaylorMade stamp

- Featuring his custom logo beneath the TaylorMade stamp Personally signed victory photo - Rory's reaction to his winning putt on the 18th green in Augusta where he completed the career Grand Slam

- Rory's reaction to his winning putt on the 18th green in Augusta where he completed the career Grand Slam Commemorative gold plaque - Engraved with the year, major and venue for each of Rory's first Grand Slam wins