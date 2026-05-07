Sun Day Red Continues To Knock It Out Of The Park With PGA Championship Inspired 'Heritage Collection'

I have become a huge fan of Sun Day Red gear since first testing the shoes and apparel a couple of years ago. Why? Well the quality is outstanding and from a looks perspective I think the apparel in particular gives off a classy, sophisticated look. Not to mention the overall performance of the gear has delivered in all the products I have tested.

Another reason I love the gear is because the brand hasn't shied away from doing special edition collections celebrating the biggest events of the year. For example the Spring Traditions collection paid homage to The Masters and Augusta National, a tournament and place which Tiger Woods has had fond memories and a lot of success at.

This latest 'Heritage Pursuit' collection includes a number of stunningly cool pieces, chief among which is the 91 Am Polo which is a throwback to Wood's 1991 US Junior Amateur win. Additionally there are several more polos and great looking hoodies that channel the deep purples and greens of Philadelphia's landscape into apparel built for that mindset (obviously alluding to 2026 PGA Championship host venue Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania). Also I need to shoutout the two headcovers available as well which are elite and I need to get them. I've picked out some of my favorite pieces below, but to see the full collection click here.