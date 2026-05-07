Sun Day Red Continues To Knock It Out Of The Park With PGA Championship Inspired 'Heritage Collection'
Freshly released, the new Heritage Collection from Sun Day Red continues to show the brand's commitment to quality
I have become a huge fan of Sun Day Red gear since first testing the shoes and apparel a couple of years ago. Why? Well the quality is outstanding and from a looks perspective I think the apparel in particular gives off a classy, sophisticated look. Not to mention the overall performance of the gear has delivered in all the products I have tested.
Another reason I love the gear is because the brand hasn't shied away from doing special edition collections celebrating the biggest events of the year. For example the Spring Traditions collection paid homage to The Masters and Augusta National, a tournament and place which Tiger Woods has had fond memories and a lot of success at.
This latest 'Heritage Pursuit' collection includes a number of stunningly cool pieces, chief among which is the 91 Am Polo which is a throwback to Wood's 1991 US Junior Amateur win. Additionally there are several more polos and great looking hoodies that channel the deep purples and greens of Philadelphia's landscape into apparel built for that mindset (obviously alluding to 2026 PGA Championship host venue Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania). Also I need to shoutout the two headcovers available as well which are elite and I need to get them. I've picked out some of my favorite pieces below, but to see the full collection click here.
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Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
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