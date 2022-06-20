Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A package set is one of the best, cheapest and easiest ways to get into the game of golf, as it offers all the basics that you need to play the sport.

In a basic package set, you will often find a driver, a fairway wood or two, a range of irons and wedges and also a putter. Included with the clubs will be a bag, meaning you are more or less ready to get out onto the course or range to play the game.

With package sets becoming more and more popular as more people take up the sport, it can be difficult to know which one to pick. Prices roughly start at the $300 mark, with some of the best golf club sets going up to the $1000 mark. Along with cost, there are also factors like quality, the number of clubs provided and aesthetics of the set that need to be taken into consideration.

Below, we take a look at two of the best golf club sets that are available on the market, with the TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite Package Set and the Strata Men's Golf Package Set offering players two fantastic options at two different price points.

TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite vs Strata Men's Golf Package Set: Read our head to head verdict

What Is The Set Made Up Of

Both package sets offer a vast amount, with the RBZ SpeedLite displaying a 12-club line-up that includes a driver, two fairway woods, two hybrids, 6-iron to sand wedge and a putter. Along with the clubs, you also receive a trolley/cart bag style option with a single carry strap which, although it won't rival the best golf trolley bags, still offers plenty of storage room and a smart, modern look.

The TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite Package Set (Image credit: Future)

The Strata is similar, in the sense it offers a driver, 3-wood, two hybrids, 6-iron to sand wedge and a 35" blade putter for 11 clubs in total. You also receive an excellent stand bag, with the option to add more clubs to your set-up if you so desire.

So, what's the cost for these two package sets? Well, the TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite comes in at around $1000 which is pretty good value, especially as the clubs provided are from a well-recognised brand and do feel very reliable. However, when you look at the price of the Strata you may think differently, with the cost of the package set being around $300-$350! That is incredible value for all the clubs and bag that you get.

The Strata Men's Package Set (Image credit: Dan Parker)

Looks

The common theme throughout these two package sets is forgiveness, with both providing confidence at address. We start with TaylorMade and specifically the irons, which feature toplines that are thick enough to inspire confidence at address without being too clunky and uninviting.

Along with the irons, the grey finish on the crown of the fairway woods combines with a small flash of green that looks superb, whilst the sand wedge and putter are slightly more compact, with a refined, premium look.

Strata's set also impresses in the looks department, with their irons featuring a thick topline that will give confidence at address. Another bonus is the amount of offset, which should suit those who tend to slice their irons, however, one slight negative is how fast the faces scuffed up, something which perhaps reflects the cheaper price tag.

At the top end of the bag, the driver is very impressive, with the 460cc head and regular flex shaft offering a superb amount of forgiveness. The only issue here is the putter which, because it has no milling or insert, means the ball has a tendency to slide off the face left or right.

The Strata driver at address (Image credit: Future)

Feel

TaylorMade is known for producing some of the best golf drivers on the market, with the Stealth ranked amongst the best drivers for distance. Although the driver in the set doesn't quite have the quality of the Stealth, it certainly performs and feels very solid.

It is also a similar story in the irons department, with the feel off the face remaining consistently solid. Whilst they might not feel as smooth out of the middle as some of the best golf irons on the market, the feel doesn’t fall away too much when you don’t hit the very centre of the face. It's the same for the bottom end of the bag, as the wedges and putter also provide a classy feel.

The TaylorMade SpeedLite Iron provides a thick topline (Image credit: Future)

Strata isn't well known for its clubs, but there is a lot to like about the feel of this package set, with the irons and driver a particular highlight. The driver, which looks good at address is also one of the best sounding drivers we've hit from a package set.

However, the putter, which is where package set manufacturers choose to save some money, is disappointing, with the feel off the face inconsistent. If it was our money and we were on a budget, we would personally take a look at some of the best cheap putters on the market.

Performance

Despite testing the TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite in the wrong shaft spec (we were testing the regular flex RBZ shaft as opposed to something more towards the stiffer end of the spectrum), we were impressed by the performance on offer. Throughout the set, all the clubs were easy to launch and were very forgiving.

A notable point was how generous the hybrids look at address - there is plenty of room between heel and toe - which can really help players in an area of the bag that is notoriously hard to master.

The last factor was that the ball flight was on the high side, but a stiffer shaft option would have almost certainly helped resolve this. As a result, we lost a little carry distance (three yards in the 7-iron and 15 yards in the driver) versus our custom fitted clubs. However, for those golfers looking to get the ball up and away with a smooth swing, the regular shaft version we tested should certainly do the job.

Strata's set also provided ample performance, with the driver and irons performing solidly, despite the faces of the irons scuffing easily. Again, the shafts are slightly whippy, but that should help players get the ball airborne, something that is needed when you first start the game of golf.

The only negative aspect, in the upper end of the bag at least, is that the two hybrids in the set are fitted with steel shafts rather than traditional graphite. This is obviously another cost-saving measure and, while it doesn't hinder the experience as much as the putter, it's not ideal.

Both hybrids are good off the tee, but out of the fairway or rough, the lack of extra flex means they fly very low and are hard to launch. For a set aimed at beginner golfers, steel-shafted hybrids aren't ideal.

Which One Should You Choose

Choose the TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite Package Set if…

- You are looking for a well-recognized brand that won't break the bank

- You are wanting solid performing clubs that offer forgiveness

- You are looking for clubs that are easy to launch

Choose the Strata Men's Golf Package Set if...

- You are after a set that is cheap and reliable

- You are someone who doesn't play regularly

- You are wanting a good set that comes with a quality stand bag