Should I Use Regular Or Stiff Shafts In My Golf Clubs?

One of the most important choices you have to make when buying golf clubs is which shaft flex to use, with 80% of golfers being suited to either regular or stiff shafts.

Choose a shaft too light and flexible and you’ll overpower the club, causing it to whip round too soon, making misses high and left more common, and the club generally hard to control.

Choose a shaft too heavy and too stiff and you will inevitably swing a touch slower and consequently struggle to square the face at impact, causing you to miss more shots low and right.

That’s why making the right decision requires you to be honest with yourself – what shots do you regularly hit and could the spec of the shaft be to blame?

What’s the difference between regular and stiff shafts?