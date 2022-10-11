Save Big On These Callaway Strata Golf Club Sets In The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the best golf club sets, Strata is one of the most recognized out there, with the company creating superb performing equipment that won't break the bank. That's even before the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab), where these two Strata sets are reduced by a minimum of $75!

Ranked among the best golf club sets for beginners, in testing we found that both sets are extremely forgiving and easy to hit. Although they may not have the same premium look as some of Callaway's other top end products, there's no debating the performance on offer from the Strata set will benefit a wide variety of players.

With both sets, you get a lot of equipment for your money, as the Strata Men's Complete Golf Club Set features the regular 12-piece set, complete 14-piece set, and the Ultimate 16-piece set.

It's a similar story with the Women's Complete Golf Club Set, as you get a 16-Tour piece set, as well as a standard 16-piece set, with the options being completed by an 11-piece and 14-piece set.

In both, we enjoyed the performance of the irons and in particular the driver, with beginners no doubt loving the sound and feel, as it is very easy to launch and one of the best sounding drivers we've hit from a package set.

What's more, you can see a lot of the face at address and, combined with the large head, it makes it an appealing club to look down on. The stand bag is also an excellent addition, as it is lightweight and comes with plenty of pockets and excellent club storage in the top. It may not be waterproof, but you wouldn't expect that in a package set at this price.

Of course we should note that the sets are available with discounts on Amazon US (above), and Amazon UK (below). The UK deal has over £100 off

To access these incredible deals, it is worth reminding that you must be signed up to Amazon Prime (opens in new tab), where you can also access an array of superb offers. Also, right now, you can get a 30-day free trial which is a great way to see the deals for free.