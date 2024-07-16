Need To Stock Up On Golf Balls For Summer? Here Are 9 Amazing Deals On Amazon Prime Day
A golf ball is one of the crucial aspects when it comes to golf and, in this post, we have picked out nine models that are currently discounted during Amazon Prime Day
When it comes to the golf ball market, users are truly spoilt for choice, with an array of different models available at various price points.
It's no secret that the best premium golf balls, like the Titleist Pro V1 and Callaway Chrome Tour, can set users back $50 and, although these are the best golf balls on the market, some don't want to spend that kind of cash.
That's where these Amazon Prime Day golf deals come in as, right now, you can restock your golf ball collection for summer with some excellent offers. Not only do these balls provide great performance and control, but also great value for money!
TaylorMade 2021 TP5 Golf Ball | 15% off at Amazon
Was $39.99 Now $33.99
The 2021 TaylorMade TP5 is a virtually faultless ball in every area of performance and should prove to be especially popular for those who play a lot of competitive golf.
Read our full TaylorMade 2021 TP5 Golf Ball Review
Titleist Tour Speed Golf Balls | 24% off at Amazon
Was $36.99 Now $27.99
A superb all-round performer at a very appealing price. This particularly impressed in the long game where it offered consistently impressive distance.
Read our full Titleist Tour Speed Golf Ball Review
To begin with, we have picked out two models that are, perhaps, more suited to the better player, with the TaylorMade 2021 TP5 and Titleist Tour Speed reduced this Amazon Prime Day.
Although it's the 2021 version, the TP5 is certainly not one to turn your nose up at, as this golf ball was in the bags of the likes of Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa for many years. Made with a five-piece construction, what really stood out for us was the overall feel on all shots, with there being ample distance off the tee and plenty of spin around the greens. It's the king of the best TaylorMade golf balls, but if your ball flight is on the lower side, it may be worth checking out this other offering...
That other offering is the Titleist Tour Speed which, in our testing, provided our user with strong ball flights that hung in the air. It may not have as much greenside spin as the TP5, but in the long game portion, it can match the best golf balls on the market.
TaylorMade RBZ Soft Golf Ball (36 ball pack) | 15% off at Amazon
Was $49.99 Now $42.49
The RBZ Soft is a durable golf ball that performed excellently in testing. Better players may want to look elsewhere from a short-game feel perspective, but this ball will suit a lot of golfers who want solid performance with good value.
Read our full TaylorMade RBZ Soft Golf Ball Review
Bridgestone e6 Golf Ball | 35% off at Amazon
Was $49.99 Now $32.49
Bridgestone’s best-selling golf ball has a new larger and softer core for faster compression and more distance. This is a great value two-piece ball that feels like an expensive multi-layer model. You can get a good saving on two dozen of them right now.
Read our full Bridgestone e6 Golf Ball Review
Wilson Zip Golf Balls | 31% off at Amazon
Was $34.99 Now $23.98
Constructed with a zero compression core, the Wilson Zip is an excellent offering that won't break the bank. Not only do you get two dozen, but with this discount it equates to just $1 per golf ball!
If, however, the more premium options aren't for you, we have also found three other models that are great for if you want want to buy in bulk, as they feature amongst the best value and best mid price golf balls that money can buy.
Having tested both the TaylorMade RBZ and Bridgestone e6, we know that both offer great value for money, with the RBZ comprising of a two-piece construction that provided a penetrating and high ball flight, as well as good distance. In regards to the e6, it has a three-piece construction that provided better stopping power around the greens; we also found that it is one of the best golf balls for slow swing speeds, due to the larger softer core that provides faster compression and more distance.
The last model we have included is the Wilson Zip which, although we haven't tested it yet (watch this space on that front), features a flat-bottomed, shallow dimple, as well as a zero compression core and ionomer cover. We have included it because, during Amazon Prime Day, it is around $1 a ball!
Along with the five models above, we have also included four more deals that we have spotted this Amazon Prime Day, with the models varying from premium to budget. Check them out below.
Mizuno RB Tour/Tour X Balls | Up to 32% off at Amazon
Was $42.95 Now $25.73
The Mizuno RB Tour and Tour X golf balls are two high-performing models and both have good discounts this Prime Day. The X has around 25% off whilst the standard design has as much as 32% off.
Read our full Mizuno RB Tour X Ball Review
Srixon Q-Star Tour Divide Golf Ball | 15% off at Amazon
Was $26.99 Now $22.93
The Divide features a unique look that helps with alignment on tee shots and putts. At first, the visual noise seems like something extra to think about but, by about the fifth hole, you tend to just forget about the aesthetics and instead focus on your shots.
Read our full Srixon Q-Star Tour Divide Ball Review
Bridgestone e9 Long Drive Golf Ball (Dozen Pack) | 18% off at Amazon
Was $50.99 Now $41.99
A solid all-round performer that offers good distance in the long game but also a responsive feel and good spin control in the short game.
Read our full Bridgestone e9 Long Drive Golf Ball Review
Vice Golf Pro Soft Balls | 15% off at Amazon
Was $34.15 Now $29.02
There are various Vice golf balls on offer this Amazon Prime Day, with the model we've opted for the Pro Soft, which is designed for the mid-to-higher handicappers and comes in multiple colorways.
