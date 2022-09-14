Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Mizuno Pro 225 Iron $187.50 (opens in new tab) at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) The Mizuno Pro 225 may come with a slightly increased price tag, but you do seem to be getting a lot of technology and performance for your money, with the visually appealing looks providing a feel that is firm and fast off the face. For Significant improvement over prior model

Visually appealing from all angles

Fast and forgiving Against Some may want to look down on a larger head TaylorMade 2021 P790 Irons $1,299.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) TaylorMade has created an iron that has premium looks and feel that remains suitable for a wide range of players. Featuring extra launch and consistency, the feel is excellent and fits in well with its already stacked iron range. For Fast and high launching performance

Produces longer carries

Explosive and stable feel

Against Thicker topline at address

Mizuno Pro 225 vs TaylorMade P790 Golf Irons: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

When it comes to looking for your new set of golf irons there are an array of factors that need to be considered. Firstly, price, how much are you willing to spend for your new set? Perhaps some of the best budget irons will be most suitable? What about distance? Perhaps your current set of irons use older forms of technology and a set of the best distance irons is what you are looking for in your game.

Above all of these factors though, you should firstly see what type of golf iron you need. Looks-wise, a bladed iron often stands out, but if you are new to the game then one of the best golf blade irons is going to be more than useless.

Mizuno and TaylorMade are known for producing some of the best golf irons that money can buy, with the Pro 225 from Mizuno and P790 from TaylorMade ranking amongst the brands most recognizable models.

These may not be the most forgiving irons on the market, but they are some of the best compact mid-handicap irons out there, with the two models designed for increased distance.

Both are also constructed to improve your game and provide a premium level of performance. However, which one is best suited for you? Well, after extensive testing, we compare the two here.

Looks

We start off with aesthetics, with neither letting themselves down at all in this department. However, if we had to choose which one has the better looks, we would say the Pro 225 slightly edges it.

To begin with, it certainly doesn’t look like an iron that is built predominantly for speed. It is noticeably more compact than the P790 down behind the ball, which may be intimidating for some but the majority will enjoy the streamlined package. In our opinion, it is one of one of the best-looking distance irons we’ve come across in recent times.

Image 1 of 2 The Mizuno Pro 225 at address (Image credit: Future ) The TaylorMade P790 at address (Image credit: Future )

The P790 also has a blade style look although in reality, both of these irons are hollow in construction. Versus the Mizuno, the P790 is larger in all directions and has a slightly lighter finish, especially on the hitting area, which frames the ball better. The extra offset will appeal to a slightly higher handicap range but it is by no means chunky at address.

Feel/Sound

The Mizuno's Pro 225 (opens in new tab) may edge it on looks but the P790 gets closer in the feel department. It manages to feel faster but with a slightly softer, quieter sound. The golf ball almost seemed to melt onto the face when struck centrally and then spring off, but in a consistent manner to maintain similar carry distances. In fact, it was one of the most enjoyable ball striking experiences we’ve had for a long time because of how large the sweetspot seemed to be.

While the Pro 225 looks like a blade, it is in fact a hollow head (in the 2-7 iron) that features the copper underlay for feel, Chromoly within the metal for strength plus speed and tungsten inside to assist with forgiveness and launch.

The Mizuno Pro 225 iron feels lively and more solid in the long and mid irons but perhaps not from as wide an area as the P790. It's hard to pick a winner here because feel is so subjective - the 225 feels a little softer while the P790 feels more powerful, so it depends on what you look for.

Distance

The standard loft for a 7-iron in the Mizuno Pro 225 is 30°, while the P790 has a standard loft 30.5°. Given this, you won't be surprised to read that there really isn't much to separate the two as both lived up to their billing of being compact distance irons.

Testing both on a Foresight Sports GCQuad Launch Monitor, the P790 was two yards longer on average at 170 yards versus 168 yards with the Mizuno Pro 225. The P790 did launch the ball noticeably higher and produced a fraction less spin, which will be the contributing factor towards the extra carry.

Image 1 of 2 The Mizuno Pro 225 (Image credit: Future ) (Image credit: Future )

Forgiveness

There is forgiveness in both irons, but the TaylorMade is the stand-out of the two, as the P790 is extremely consistent, even on off centre strikes from the face. We experienced just a four-yard dispersion range when testing which demonstrated how uniform the performance was given we weren’t striking the sweet spot every time.

This is testament to the forgiveness built into the club, especially low on the face, but also the resistance to twist on those slight heel and toe hits that can cause the ball to curve significantly off line. That wasn't the case here, as it was a very enjoyable ball striking experience and, with such a large sweetspot, it is certainly the more forgiving of the two.

That's not saying the Mizuno Pro 225 isn't forgiving, far from it in fact, as it produces a strong and stable flight on all but the worst of strikes. It is worth noting that well-struck shots were extremely consistent distance and carry wise.

Image 1 of 2 The TaylorMade P790 (Image credit: Golf Monthly ) (Image credit: Future )

Overall appeal

Overall, both are all-round great performers that will make a great addition to any golf bag. If we were to describe the Mizuno Pro 225, we would say that, essentially, it is an iron for the golfer that wants to hit the ball far but doesn’t want the fact their irons are built for speed to be obvious.

It looks fantastic and will rival the majority of distances from other models. However, we felt the TaylorMade P790 was the more forgiving, with the better feel overall. Both delivered superb numbers but, with a much broader target market, it caters to a larger number of players and abilities.

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Mizuno Pro 225 if…

- You want a compact look at address

- You are after a distance iron that looks like a blade

- You prioritise a softer feel

Choose the TaylorMade P790 if...

- You want more forgiveness at impact and confidence at address

- You want to see a higher ball trajectory

- You want a more draw-biased flight