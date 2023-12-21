I Test Putters For A Living And Here Are The 9 Best Putter Deals I've Found This Christmas

The putter is the most important club you will have in your golf bag. It isn't as glamorous as having one of the best drivers in your bag and it probably won't be your favorite club, but it's an indisputable fact that you will use it more than any other club so it's pretty important that you have one you are comfortable with.

That's easier said than done as the best putters come in all manner of shapes and sizes and the choice can be overwhelming. Some golfers prefer a traditional blade putter, but the average player is probably better served with a mallet putter, or something that is designed to be very forgiving.

I'm a putting obsessive and I have tried virtually every type of putter known to man. Whether it's the original classic Ping Anser, the new Odyssey AI-One Rossie S, which is used by Jon Rahm, or the weird and whacky IB Putter Sweet Spot recently launched by Ivan Ballesteros, you name it and I've probably tried it.

I even went to Ping's Putting Lab in Loughborough for a two thousand pound PLD Custom Putter Fitting in my ongoing search to find 'the one'. Even if you are happy with the putter you have, sometimes its good to have another one on stand by if things go a little stale and you need to change things up a bit to get your mojo back.

Here at Golf Monthly, we have guides for whatever you need. From the best putters for beginners to the best cheap putters we've got you covered, and now I'm going to share with you some of the best Christmas putter deals I've found.

Mallets

TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter | 31% off at Amazon

Was $349.99 Now $241.35 The TaylorMade Spider GTX putter returns to the visual alignment aid of the Spider X and is all the better for it. With a deeper rear weight the stability and forgiveness is excellent for a mid-sized mallet putter. Right now it has 31% off which is an excellent deal. Read our full TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter Review

Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham Putter | 23% off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $129.99 Now $99.98 The 'Infinite' range by Wilson is very under-rated, probably because of its low price point, but there are a variety of head designs available and some of them, like the 'Buckingham', can be had at a discount price this Christmas. If you want a new putter without investing too heavily, then this should be on your shortlist. Read our full review of the Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham Putter

Ping Tomcat 14 Putter | 18% off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $279.99 Now $229.98 Ping 2022 Tomcat 14 is a well-made and very forgiving high MOI putter that delivers solid performance. The looks are a little functional and the sound is a bit muted from the aluminium face, but this doesn't detract from an otherwise excellent forgiving mallet putter. Read our full Ping Tomcat 14 Putter Review

Blades

TaylorMade PT-TP Hydroblast Soto #1 Putter | 15% off at Amazon

Was $199.99 Now $169.98 The TaylorMade Hydroblast Range of putters perform on all lengths of putt while also providing a more refined look and solid feel. The Soto is the only blade putter in the range and it's up there with any other blade you'll find in the same price range.

PXG 0211 Hellcat Putter | 40% off at PXG

Was $199 Now $119.99 PXG make some of my favourite putters and the 0211 range are available at a great price currently. The Hellcat is one of the best value for money blade putters out there and the cool thing with PXG is you can customise your purchase to suit whatever you need in terms of length, loft, lie and grip preference.

Odyssey Golf White Hot Versa Double Wide Putter| 25% off at Callaway Golf Pre-Owned

Was $220.99 Now $165.74 (like new) Ranked as one of the best Odyssey putters that money can buy, the Double Wide putter is designed with alignment in mind, with Versa alignment included on this excellent model. It has the White Hot Insert seen in most Odyssey models, and Callaway's pre-owned site is running some great deals on them right now.