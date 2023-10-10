I Test Drivers For A Living And These Are My Top 5 Driver Deals Right Now

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I spend a lot of time on the practice ground and the golf course hitting the best drivers on the market, it is quite literally my job! So, I like to think I know a good deal when I see one.

Whilst we have collated tons of the best deals on our Amazon Prime Day golf deals hub, I have been scouring the web and based on my testing, I’ve found the driver deals that have me most interested…

Taylormade Stealth 2

(Image credit: Future)

The Taylormade Stealth 2 is one of the highest performing drivers of 2023. With its striking red “carbonwood” face, it is instantly recognisable on the course. You may have seen the familiar red face during the Ryder Cup with players such as Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Scottie Scheffler all trusting the Stealth 2 range.

When we tested the Stealth 2, we were impressed by the consistency of flight and powerful feel. It has a slightly more user-friendly look than its predecessor the Stealth, which certainly inspires confidence at address.

This driver will suit a broad range of players and has the adjustability to be dialed in to your own personal flight and spin preferences.

With many PGA Tour players using the Stealth 2, I feel that $499 represents really good value here for a super premium driver.

Cobra Aerojet

(Image credit: Future)

There are more great savings to be had with the Cobra Aerojet driver. During our testing, we were particularly impressed with the exceptionally fast ball speeds the Aerojet produces.

Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland are among the PGA Tour players to trust the Aerojet, with Fowler having it in the bag for his first PGA Tour win since 2019 earlier this year.

The head has a really cool aerodynamic shape to it, born out of significant research and development, but still maintains a very classic profile.

This driver produces a really satisfying mid pitched sound at impact and rivals any of the best drivers on the market for ball speed. You won’t see many current, tour used drivers for under $500, so this surely deserves a glance.

Cleveland Launcher XL Lite

(Image credit: Future)

Serious value to be had here for the slower swing speed players.

Whilst not traditionally one of the main players in the driver market, we really enjoyed what the Launcher XL had to offer during our testing. Whilst we tested the standard XL as opposed to the light version, the playing characteristics are the same….just lighter!

The weight savings allow the user to create more swing speed with less effort, resulting in longer drives.

In our full Cleveland Launcher XL review, we were particularly impressed with the generous head size and a really premium finish for the price tag.

With nearly 30% off, this is a strong driver for the price tag

Cleveland Launcher XL Lite Driver | 28% off at Amazon

Was $249.99 Now $181 Another driver you can get with a significant discount is the Cleveland Launcher XL and specifically the Lite version which is designed for slower swinging players and senior golfers.

Taylormade SIM2 Max

(Image credit: Future)

The Taylormade SIM2 range was extremely popular, with Brooks Koepka even returning to this older model of late during the Ryder Cup.

There is some real value to be had here on a driver that is still in use on the PGA Tour to this day. Available for less than $350 now, we feel this represents a great deal.

The SIM2 Max is designed with maximum forgiveness in mind and we feel it really delivers, giving them four and a half stars in our full review.

Take a look soon as these savings wont last forever...

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Driver | 34% off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $529.99 Now $349.98 Amazing value to be had here on a driver still being used on the PGA Tour. Designed for maximum forgiveness, we gave this driver 4.5 stars in our full review.

Ping G425 LST

(Image credit: Future)

One of the strongest drivers of last season is now available for under $400!

I honestly can't say enough good things about the G425 and in particular the LST (low spin technology) model. One of the standout performers and still in the bag of many tour professionals including Viktor Hovland, this deal represents astonishing value and is one not to be missed.

During testing, we felt that this was one of the most forgiving low spin drivers we had ever tested. Often playability is compromised when looking to reduce spin, but not here.

This is a deal not to be ignored!