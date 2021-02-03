We take a look at the clubs the American puts in the bag.

Gary Woodland What's In The Bag?

What clubs does the American use? We take a look below.

Gary Woodland signed with Wilson which we believe is a contract to play ten clubs made by the brand.

There are also incentives for more Wilson clubs to be added later on.

Woodland has changed his driver a lot over the past couple of years. He was playing a G410 Plus driver from Ping, a Wilson Prototype and a TaylorMade SIM. However right now he has put a Cobra RadSpeed in there.

His fairway wood situation is much the same as the driver. In the past he had the Ping G410, Titleist TS2 and a Wilson Prototype but he has now put two G425 Max models from Ping in. They act as his three-wood and seven-wood.

He had also put Wilson’s V4 Utility iron in the bag however, that has been switched out now for a Wilson Staff Model Utility in 18 degrees of loft.

His irons are Staff Model’s made by Wilson and they have caused quite the stir in the golfing world purely because of their beauty as you can see below.

He then only carries a couple of wedges at the moment. His 52 degree model is a Titleist SM8, and then his 60 degree is a TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe.

He putts with a Scotty Cameron Newport Prototype blade and it has been working nicely of late.

Woodland played the Bridgestone B X golf ball – the same model used by Tiger Woods – although he has now put the Titleist Pro V1 in play.

He also wears Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged shoes.

Driver: Cobra RadSpeed, (9 degrees at 7), with Accra RPG Tour Z M5+ shaft

3 wood: Ping G425 LST 3-wood (14.5 degrees set at 13.6) with Accra Tour ZX 4100 M5 shaft

7 wood: Ping G425 Max 7-wood (20.5 degrees at 19) with the Accra Tour ZX 4100 M5

Utility: Wilson Staff Model Utility 18°, KBS Tour C-Taper 130X shaft.

Irons (4-PW): Wilson Staff Staff Model Blades with KBS Tour C-Taper 130X shafts.

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 52 degrees, TaylorMade Milled Grind Hie-Toe 60 degrees, all fitted with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 125X shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Polos: Puma

Trousers: Puma

Shoes: Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged