Get Up To $400 Off Mizuno Golf Clubs In This Carl's Golfland Sale

Mizuno is renowned for delivering some of the best golf drivers, golf irons, hybrids and golf wedges on the market.

Right now, Carl's Golfland has some huge savings of up to 76% off across some of our favorite Mizuno clubs, and with prices this good, if you're gearing up for summer with some new clubs, then these golf deals are worth serious consideration.

Shop the Mizuno golf club range on sale at Carl's Golfland.

Here at Golf Monthly, our expert testers have put the majority of the Japanese golf brands' clubs to the test, and they always come out with top marks.

Drivers like the Mizuno ST-G scored a 4.5 out of 5-star rating, and Joe Ferguson highlighted the ST-G as an extremely high-performing driver with an exceptional feel at impact, making it a standout offering. The ST-G was also selected for the Editor's Choice Awards 2024 and is now $400 off, down to a staggering $199.99 from its MSRP of $599.99.

For left-handed golfers, the deals are even better, with the Mizuno ST-Z 230 Hybrids down to just $59.99 from $249.99, and the ST-Max 230 Driver has $370 off, discounted to just $129.99 from $499.99.

Mizuno golf irons hold 2 of the 12 spots available in our best golf irons 2026 buying guide, and the Mizuno Pro S-1 and the Mizuno JPX 925 Irons both received flawless 5 star reviews.

The Mizuno Pro 245 Irons are a classy option with phenomenal looks and strong performance. (Image credit: Future)

The Mizuno Pro 245 Irons are no different and scored an equally impressive 4.5 star rating with Joe Ferguson saying, "The Pro 245's are a really classy option in the players' distance category. Phenomenal looks combined with strong performance make them a really impressive iron suitable for the masses." Carl's has these discounted by over $400 in the 4-PW package, with lesser, but still worthy reductions on other options.

When it comes to the best golf wedges, the Titleist Vokeys are, of course, the market leaders. However, Mizuno is right up there, and if you're on the hunt for some new wedges, then the Mizuno T-24 Wedges are carrying 33%.

The T24 is a classic-looking wedge that is designed to be extremely versatile. (Image credit: Future)

In our Mizuno T-24 review, we rated them with a 5 star rating, and tester Sam De'ath said, "The T-24 is a classic-looking wedge that is designed to be extremely versatile and please golfers of all abilities. The compact head will certainly suit the eye of the better player, although several high-bounce options and a high-spin face mean every golfer is catered for."

Elsewhere, at Carl's, there are several options on Mizuno drivers, fairway woods, and hybrids. A standout deal is on Mizuno ST-G Titanium Fairway Woods, and there is a huge $250 off the 3 and 5 lofts, taking this 4.5 star-rated fairway wood down to a bargain $149.99. Joe said, "The ST-G is a fairway wood oozing class and shelf appeal, and the performance matches the aesthetic."

Carl's Golfland also offers free shipping on orders over $70, and free returns to sweeten these deals further.

These deals at Carl's Golfland are US-based, but below our handy price checker will give you the best up-to-date pricing across the majority of the Mizuno golf club range, in your territory.

If you play another brand, our brand-specific guides feature the best tried-and-tested options from Srixon, Ping, TaylorMade, Callaway, Cobra and Titleist, with our expert testers providing the best buying advice to help you make an informed decision on which clubs suit your game.