Mizuno ST-Z 230 Hybrid Review
Our thoughts on the new Mizuno ST-Z 230 hybrid after testing it both inside and out on the golf course
Mizuno have once again produced a forgiving and versatile long iron replacement in the ST-Z 230 hybrid. A larger mid-sized head may not be to everyone's taste, but the performance was on par with most other hybrids we have tested this year.
Very consistent speed and spin
Extremely versatile
Classic sleek looks
Long blade length may not suit everyone's eye
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Mizuno ST-Z 230 Hybrid Review
The Mizuno ST-Z 230 hybrids are new for 2023 and look to continue Mizuno's recent form of producing good hybrids and fairways. The ST-Z 230 hybrid uses the same new MAS1C steel face found in the fairways and Cortech Technology found in the whole ST-Z 230 range. Using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls we put this new Mizuno offering to the test both on the golf course and inside on a launch monitor to analyse its performance.
Our first impressions of this club were good. Mizuno has opted for a gloss black crown on the ST-Z 230 hybrid which seems to be the trend in metalwoods this year. The head looks fairly compact at address although the length of the face seems slightly longer than most hybrids we have tested this year. On one hand I can see how this offers confidence to those seeking it in the longer clubs, however the better player may feel as though they’ll struggle to shape the ball with this look at address.
We tested the 19° model with a UST Mamiya LINQ stiff shaft which is an excellent stock shaft offering. The ironically similarly named Lamkin ST Hybrid 360 grip is also a nice touch without an upcharge on the fairly premium £279 price tag.
The Cortech Chamber allows weight to be moved closer to the face, as well as lowering the centre of gravity to help control launch and spin. The sweet spot has been slightly lowered meaning these forgiving hybrids are made even easier to hit, especially off tighter lies from the fairway. The ST-Z 230 hybrid performed exceptionally well out the rough with the ball still launching high and coming into greens softly, perfect for longer shots into the green.
With an adjustable hosel, golfers have the ability to tune the club to promote or fight a certain ball flight. Where hybrids are designed typically with a draw bias, I didn’t get the feeling I would hit the STZ-230 left. However the data captured by a GCQuad Launch Monitor showed all of my shots fell left of target, albeit consistently and not by much - I averaged 5.3 yards left of target, which is more than playable. The accuracy combined with it's decent length, made the ST-Z 230 one of the best hybrids I have hit recently. In a right handed model the ST-Z 230 hybrid will be available in a two hybrid model through to a five hybrid model providing a replacement for all the typical long irons.
The ST-Z 230 hybrid produced an average ball speed of 144mph and a carry distance of 226 yards, which for myself is pretty close to where I would want to see a three iron replacement sit. The mid-low spin characteristics of the ST-Z 230 model ran true as I produced on average 3534rpm (revolutions per minute) of spin, which considering I was using quite a light shaft, really surprised me and allowed me to swing freely knowing the ball wasn’t going to climb up too much.
The Mizuno ST-Z 230 is a great new hybrid option and one of the most forgiving hybrids to be released this year. The consistent speed and spin made it very reliable and it proved to be very versatile, performing well off the tee, from the fairway and the rough. The whole ST-Z 230 family will be available in February 2023.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSi3, 9°
Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2, 15°
Utility Iron: Titleist U510 3 Iron
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
