Mizuno ST-Z 230 Hybrid deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Mizuno ST-Z 230 Hybrid Review

The Mizuno ST-Z 230 hybrids are new for 2023 and look to continue Mizuno's recent form of producing good hybrids and fairways. The ST-Z 230 hybrid uses the same new MAS1C steel face found in the fairways and Cortech Technology found in the whole ST-Z 230 range. Using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls we put this new Mizuno offering to the test both on the golf course and inside on a launch monitor to analyse its performance.

(Image credit: Future)

Our first impressions of this club were good. Mizuno has opted for a gloss black crown on the ST-Z 230 hybrid which seems to be the trend in metalwoods this year. The head looks fairly compact at address although the length of the face seems slightly longer than most hybrids we have tested this year. On one hand I can see how this offers confidence to those seeking it in the longer clubs, however the better player may feel as though they’ll struggle to shape the ball with this look at address.

We tested the 19° model with a UST Mamiya LINQ stiff shaft which is an excellent stock shaft offering. The ironically similarly named Lamkin ST Hybrid 360 grip is also a nice touch without an upcharge on the fairly premium £279 price tag.

(Image credit: Future)

The Cortech Chamber allows weight to be moved closer to the face, as well as lowering the centre of gravity to help control launch and spin. The sweet spot has been slightly lowered meaning these forgiving hybrids are made even easier to hit, especially off tighter lies from the fairway. The ST-Z 230 hybrid performed exceptionally well out the rough with the ball still launching high and coming into greens softly, perfect for longer shots into the green.

With an adjustable hosel, golfers have the ability to tune the club to promote or fight a certain ball flight. Where hybrids are designed typically with a draw bias, I didn’t get the feeling I would hit the STZ-230 left. However the data captured by a GCQuad Launch Monitor showed all of my shots fell left of target, albeit consistently and not by much - I averaged 5.3 yards left of target, which is more than playable. The accuracy combined with it's decent length, made the ST-Z 230 one of the best hybrids I have hit recently. In a right handed model the ST-Z 230 hybrid will be available in a two hybrid model through to a five hybrid model providing a replacement for all the typical long irons.

(Image credit: Future)

The ST-Z 230 hybrid produced an average ball speed of 144mph and a carry distance of 226 yards, which for myself is pretty close to where I would want to see a three iron replacement sit. The mid-low spin characteristics of the ST-Z 230 model ran true as I produced on average 3534rpm (revolutions per minute) of spin, which considering I was using quite a light shaft, really surprised me and allowed me to swing freely knowing the ball wasn’t going to climb up too much.

The Mizuno ST-Z 230 is a great new hybrid option and one of the most forgiving hybrids to be released this year. The consistent speed and spin made it very reliable and it proved to be very versatile, performing well off the tee, from the fairway and the rough. The whole ST-Z 230 family will be available in February 2023.