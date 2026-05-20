Speed Of Play Data Becomes Publicly Available On Korn Ferry Tour

Slow play has been a big talking point in the professional game for years and, just recently, circuits have started to introduce initiatives to help combat it, the most recent of which comes on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Back in April, reports circulated that the PGA Tour's feeder circuit would make speed-of-play statistics for players public and, at last week's Colonial Life Charity Classic, it was confirmed to be true.

Introduced following feedback from the Tour’s Fan Forward research, the Average stroke time (AST) data shows how players rank relative to the field averages, both for the tournament and season-long.

The initiative to publicize the data for Korn Ferry Tour players was formally approved by the PGA Tour's Policy Board in November, and came into effect at The Woodcreek Club last week.

"The publishing of the AST data on the Korn Ferry Tour is an opportunity to provide greater context around a player’s pace of play and the various factors that may impact it during any given tournament," explained Korn Ferry Tour president Alex Baldwin.

"We are hopeful this data is not only additive for our players, but allows our fans to feel more connected to what occurs inside the ropes each and every week.

"As we continue to innovate and implement new concepts on the Korn Ferry Tour, this data and the feedback will be most valuable."

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(Image credit: Getty Images/Korn Ferry Tour)

As shown by the above, winner Cole Sherwood was around 5.5 seconds slower than the field average for the week, which put him 129th in the Speed of Play: Overall.

Breaking down the stats further, the American was +3.175s in Speed of Play: Off the Tee, +0.855s for Approach the Green, +7.272s for Around the Green and +8.650s On the Green.

Mac Meissner, who currently ranks 17th in overall speed of play for the 2026 season, told PGATour.com: "There was definitely some interest in comparing my timing data to the data of my buddies.

"I hope the fans will be surprised by how quickly the majority of us play, especially considering all the necessary decisions it takes to play one shot and the significant consequences at stake out here."

Zac Blair finished runner-up at the Colonial Life Charity Classic and ranked 7th in terms of Speed of Play: Overall for the week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently, it's unclear if, or when, this addition could make it to the PGA Tour, but it's something that players from the circuit have wanted to see happen in the past.

Speaking at The Players Championship in 2025, Collin Morikawa stated: "I think it should be released. I don't know why you wouldn't want it to be released...

"What I've learned is that monetary fines are useless. We make so much money, and some guys frankly could care less about them.

"I don't know how much the fines are, but whatever X amount they are, I think they care more about playing good golf and making sure they make the playoffs. That's where it hits hard."

Bryson Nimmer was penalized for slow play during the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slow play penalties are becoming rarer in professional golf, but that's not to say they don't happen.

At the Turkish Airlines Open in May, Gregorio de Leo received a one-stroke penalty for slow play at the par 3 11th, with the Italian exceeding the permitted shot time.

Via a message to Golf Monthly, a DP World Tour official confirmed the reason for De Leo's penalty, with a statement reading:

"De Leo was given a one shot penalty because the player exceeded his allowed time for the stroke (50 seconds) by more than an additional 30 seconds - whilst being monitored.

"In such situations, the DP World Tour Pace of Play Policy stipulates a one stroke penalty to be applied. It was his tee shot on the 11th hole."