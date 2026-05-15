"I Had Mixed Feelings" - Joe's Honest Verdict On The New Titleist GTS Drivers: This Week On Kick Point

Not only do we have an exciting week of men's major golf action at the PGA Championship, but we have one of the most hotly-anticipated club releases of 2026 - the new Titleist GTS family.

Joe and I hand out the grades on the latest members of the driver and fairway market as Titleist look to cement their place at the top of the best golf drivers and best fairway wood rankings. With the likes of Cameron Young dominating the PGA Tour with the GTS driver in the bag, it has to be one of the standout big sticks of the 2026 market, right?

The lovely people at Reebok have once again sponsored this week's episode, so I've thrown in a couple of items that consistently catch my eye from their expansive golf apparel range. Whack the latest episode of the pod on as you sit down this evening to enjoy the golf - you can find it in the normal spots; Spotify, Youtube and anywhere else you get your podcasts.