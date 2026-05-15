"I Had Mixed Feelings" - Joe's Honest Verdict On The New Titleist GTS Drivers: This Week On Kick Point
The Titleist GTS Driver family is here and its faster than ever, but at what cost?
Conor Keenan
Not only do we have an exciting week of men's major golf action at the PGA Championship, but we have one of the most hotly-anticipated club releases of 2026 - the new Titleist GTS family.
Joe and I hand out the grades on the latest members of the driver and fairway market as Titleist look to cement their place at the top of the best golf drivers and best fairway wood rankings. With the likes of Cameron Young dominating the PGA Tour with the GTS driver in the bag, it has to be one of the standout big sticks of the 2026 market, right?
The lovely people at Reebok have once again sponsored this week's episode, so I've thrown in a couple of items that consistently catch my eye from their expansive golf apparel range. Whack the latest episode of the pod on as you sit down this evening to enjoy the golf - you can find it in the normal spots; Spotify, Youtube and anywhere else you get your podcasts.
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Dan has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Master's degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoes, golf bags, golf trolleys, and apparel reviews. Dan is also a co-host of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 8, and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in Worcestershire.
Dan's current What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist GTS2
Fairway: Titleist GTS3 15°, Ping G440 Max 21°
Hybrid: Titleist GT3 24°
Irons: Ping i230 (5-9)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM11 46-10F, 50-10F, 54-08M, 60-04T
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grip: Golf Pride Multi Compound full swing grips & Golf Pride Reverse Taper putter grip
- Conor KeenanGear & Ecommerce Writer
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