Callaway Chrome Soft vs Supersoft Golf Balls: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

The golf ball may seem a simple concept but, in reality, it is jam-packed with technology that aims to improve your game and make it as easy as possible to play.

Currently, on the market, there are a number of golf balls available that will suit your game or even help improve certain areas. Whether you want the best golf balls for distance, or perhaps the best soft feel golf balls, there is something available from a wide range of companies.

A brand that is known for producing some of the best golf balls on the market is Callaway, with the company catering to a wide range of players, abilities and price points. Coming at the complete opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to value (opens in new tab) and premium balls (opens in new tab), the ones that we are particularly interested in are the Callaway Chrome Soft and Callaway Supersoft, models that are well recognized in the golf world.

Here, after thoroughly testing both, we take a look at main comparisons between the two and find out which one is better suited to your golf game.

Looks

For the latest iteration of the popular Chrome Soft franchise, Callaway says it has ‘enhanced every component and design feature’ to improve performance. Billed as a model that will work for all levels of player, it features a new ‘Elastic SoftFast Core’ which delivers a Tour-level combination of speed and control.

It's also worth noting that the Chrome Soft is available in an array of designs, such as a triple-track version, which helps aid alignment, especially on putts, while there is also the option of yellow and a number of different prints.

Regarding the Supersoft, Callaway has introduced a new hybrid cover which helps aid performance. The only slight complaint would be the dimples of the golf ball, which aren't that deep and almost make the ball look smooth.

However, one feature that we were particularly impressed with was the black background on the Supersoft name that provided a handy alignment tool. Because it was on a black background, it meant you didn't have to spend time applying a line with a sharpie.

Feel

As there are a few differences with looks we now move to the feel and, with it being the premium model, the Chrome Soft outshines the Supersoft as, instantly, we noticed the soft feel that was noticeably softer than both its sister models - Chrome Soft X and the Chrome Soft X LS.

Throughout testing, the soft feel of the Chrome Soft aided pitches and full shots, but it was on and around the greens where the feel was most noticeable. Whilst many golfers will prefer a slightly firmer feel, we loved the muted sound through impact from the Chrome Soft. What’s more, we thought it offered a real point of distinction from other options.

Certainly the Supersoft provides superb value for money, with it also being one the best Callaway golf balls on the market. However, due to it being more of a budget golf ball, it doesn't provide as nice a feel as the Chrome Soft.

Off the face, it still felt reactive, but a bit more lively than its opponent, with the jumpiness making the impact a touch more unpredictable. In the upper end of the golf bag it performed well, but shots from around 100-yards away are noticeably different to a more premium ball.

Ball Flight

The Chrome Soft edges the looks and feel, but the Supersoft holds its own when it comes to the ball flight, as its soft compression core helped increase the ball speed whilst also promoting a high launch with low spin. This would make it perfect for those with lower swing speeds, arguably making it a perfect option for senior golfers.

When looking over the range of Chrome Softs, the standard model is designed for the player with a slightly lower swing speed as it's constructed to produce the lowest spin numbers. This means that the Chrome Soft is designed to get the ball in the air more easily, making it a great option for those who struggle off the tee. Like the Supersoft though, it produced a high ball flight over the whole bag, which many golfers would be happy with.

Distance

Arguably the category that golfers are looking to improve on, both these models are respectable performers in the pursuit of distance. Beginning with the more expensive Chrome Soft, we found that, with a 7-iron, it produced the numbers that we were looking for.

Offering a good mix of launch and spin to provide both impressive distance (we averaged 174 yards carry) and good control (5837 rpm spin and 33 yard peak height). We were seriously impressed with its performance. What's more, with the driver, the combination of high launch with relatively low spin offered ample distance.

Costing half the price, the Supersoft once again didn't let itself down in this category as, when struck cleanly, it could definitely keep up with the more expensive models.

We found that, throughout the bag, you weren't losing distance on any of the clubs, with the Supersoft's soft compression core doing the job perfectly. Also there are other models of this golf ball, with the Max version one of the best golf balls for slow swing speeds.

Control

Like most premium vs value-for-money golf ball comparisons, it's mainly the control where the premium models will dwarf their cheaper counterparts and, in this instance, that appears to be the case, as the main stand-out performance element in our testing of the Chrome Soft was the soft feel in the short game and the low spin but high launch flight off the tee.

Although the X version may offer better spin control, it is designed for those with higher swing speeds, which takes out more than half the market. The Chrome Soft strikes the balance perfectly as, thanks to a relatively high flight, it offered solid control when pitching from a 50-yard distance.

That's not saying the Supersoft is bad, far from it in fact. On the longer clubs in the bag there was a notable amount of receptiveness and control, with the long irons and hybrids finding a bit of grip when struck into the greens.

However, due to the more lively feel, it is slightly more unpredictable around the greens. For full shots it works well, but with chips and pitches it doesn't have that fizz you find with a more premium model.

Which ball should you choose?

Choose the Callaway Chrome Soft if…

- You want a golf ball that is easy to launch in the air

- You produce high levels of spin and are wanting to lower it

- You are after a golf ball that has a soft feel which will improve your short game

Choose the Callaway Supersoft if...

- You want a golf ball that is considerably cheaper, but can still produce good performance

- You are looking for a golf ball that provides grip from the upper end of your bag

- You want a more durable golf ball that is superb value for money