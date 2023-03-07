Best New Under Armour Golf Gear 2023

Best New Under Armour Golf Gear

Trusted by major sporting icons such as Tom Brady, Steph Curry and three time major champion Jordan Speith, Under Armour is one of the biggest clothing and footwear brands in all of sport. In golf, it is known for pushing the boundaries of style and innovation, frequently producing some of the best golf tops and best golf pants (opens in new tab) on the market.

Under Armour call themselves ‘The Golf Brand For Athletes’ and year after year comes up with new and exciting ways to improve its products. In a short space of time, Under Armour has come to make some of the best golf shoes money can buy, thanks to cutting-edge designs grounded in research and testing by some of the world's best players.

Sound too good to miss? We've highlighted some of the best new Under Armour products below that we are particularly excited about, from tops and polos to pants and accessories. All of which are designed to make you more comfortable, while looking good and ultimately give you the best chance to perform at your best on the course.

Under Armour US

Under Armour UK

New Shoes

(opens in new tab) Under Armour Charged Phantom SL Spikeless Golf Shoes (opens in new tab) The Charged Phantom SL is the perfect blend of style and performance, making it one of the best spikeless golf shoes we have tested. Rotational resistance rubber nubs allow for superb traction, while the Flat Knit upper provides water repellent protection while being extremely breathable.

(opens in new tab) Under Armour HOVR Drive Golf Shoes (opens in new tab) We also loved the spikeless version of the HOVR Drive in testing. It has eye-catching looks (especially in the blue/grey colorway), a grippy outsole and plenty of support through the swing, making it a versatile option for golfers. Read our full Under Armour HOVR Drive SL golf shoe review

New Clothing

(opens in new tab) Under Armour Playoff 3.0 Stripe Polo (opens in new tab) Made from a breathable and lightweight fabric, the latest iteration of the Playoff franchise will be worn by the likes of Jordan Speith on the PGA Tour. Four-way stretch provides ultimate mobility, while the UPF 40 will protect your skin on a summer's day.

(opens in new tab) Under Armour Playoff 3.0 Printed Polo (opens in new tab) The Playoff 3.0 printed polo is perfect for those wanting to look stylish without sacrificing performance. The collar size has been slightly reduced from last year's model for a more modern, refined look and features a three-button placket design. Anti-odor technology and anti-pick material relives your body from sweat to keep you feeling fresh for your entire round.

(opens in new tab) Under Armour Drive 5-Pocket Pants (opens in new tab) In testing these received five stars and got selected for Editor's Choice, need we say more? In short, they are a comfortable, lightweight pair of pants available in a wide range of colors and sizes. Will keep a light shower at bay and movement is unrestricted. The value for money here is through the roof. Read our full Under Armour Drive Pants review

New Accessories

(opens in new tab) Under Armour Spieth Tour Glove (opens in new tab) The Speith Tour glove is a premium cabretta leather glove, providing ultimate feel when you address the ball. The glove has an extremely lightweight feel and is one of the best golf gloves we have tested, largely thanks to a built-in closure tab which gives a tailored fit feel to every glove. The 'JS' logo on the palm is a nice touch.

(opens in new tab) Under Armour Jordan Spieth Tour Adjustable Hat (opens in new tab) A hat that is worn by the three-time major champion in Spieth. The adjustable strapping allows for golfers to adjust the hat to their preferred sizing and it comes in various colorways. The sweatband on the inside is comfortable and perfect for those hotter days on the course.

(opens in new tab) Under Armour Braided Golf Belt (opens in new tab) This was a belt built for ultimate flexibility while playing yet wouldn't look out of place when worn away from the course. making it one of the best golf belts out there. Currently available in five colors, it features a quick-and-easy clasp that is easily adjustable and has subtly engraved Under Armour logo.

