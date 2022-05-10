Maxfli SoftFli Golf Ball Review
We deliver our verdict on this low compression, matte finish option in this Maxfli SoftFli golf ball review
A low compression ball with a matte finish aimed at golfers with slow to moderate swing speeds. Don’t expect market leading driver distance, but it impressed with irons and offers a soft, responsive feel around the greens and comes in four color options.
-
+
Soft and responsive feel
-
+
Excels on approach shots
-
+
Sidestamp design helps with aim
-
-
Not the longest off the tee
-
-
Cover discolours quite easily
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Maxfli SoftFli Golf Ball Review
The Maxfli SoftFli is a low compression golf ball with a matte finish, suited more to golfers with slower swing speeds that like to experience a soft feel on shots right through the bag. We bought a dozen for £28 in the UK (you can get them for $25 a dozen in the US) and tested them for a full round recently at Essendon Golf & Country Club. We were struck initially by the finish on the ionomer cover. It is obviously less glossy than your typical premium ball with a urethane cover, like the Maxfli Tour ball for example, and has a duller appearance overall which made it a little more difficult to spot when sitting down in the rough. That said, it is available in matte blue, green and pink colors for golfers that want to look down on a more vibrant ball but we tested the traditional white.
With driver, it felt solid even though not best suited to our faster swing speed. The flight was high and straight (it was more difficult to curve than our current premium ball) and while it also didn’t finish quite as far down the fairway as our current ball, it was by no means short off the tee. On iron shots it was probably half a club longer, which took some adjusting to and with wedges into and around the green it offers up a responsive feel. Versus the premium golf ball we currently play, it didn’t quite check up as quickly when chipping from tight lies around the green although slightly longer efforts did launch noticeably higher, so you make up some stopping power through flight as opposed to spin generation. It more than stands up against some of the other best soft feel golf balls on the market right now.
On the greens, the experience was considerably different to what we were accustomed to. The ball almost catapulted off the putter face, causing the ball to shoot off well past the hole on the first green. Once we adjusted to the extra speed it actually rolled well and allowed us to impart a shorter, more controlled stroke. Accuracy from short range was helped by the side stamp design that comprises two thick lines either side of the SoftFli logo, which also has arrows at either end. This really help with alignment so would be useful to utilise if you struggle to start your putts on the line you intend. The final comment should go to the durability, which could be improved. It discoloured fairly quickly during our round so if you like your ball looking pristine for as long as possible, the Maxfli SoftFli might leave you somewhat disappointed. That said, it was perfectly enjoyable to use and was more than playable with every club in the bag - making it one of the best Maxfli golf balls in terms of value given the price.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
-
PGA Championship Field 2022 - Southern Hills
The field for the year's second Major has been revealed - but there are still a few question marks as to who will play
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Report: LIV Golf Invitational Series Offering UK TV Rights Free Of Charge
Sources revealed to Golfweek that the Series is offering the first event without a rights fee
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler To Play Scottish Open
Scottie Scheffler has committed to play in the Scottish Open in July
By James Hibbitt • Published