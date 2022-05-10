Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Maxfli SoftFli Golf Ball Review

The Maxfli SoftFli is a low compression golf ball with a matte finish, suited more to golfers with slower swing speeds that like to experience a soft feel on shots right through the bag. We bought a dozen for £28 in the UK (you can get them for $25 a dozen in the US) and tested them for a full round recently at Essendon Golf & Country Club. We were struck initially by the finish on the ionomer cover. It is obviously less glossy than your typical premium ball with a urethane cover, like the Maxfli Tour ball for example, and has a duller appearance overall which made it a little more difficult to spot when sitting down in the rough. That said, it is available in matte blue, green and pink colors for golfers that want to look down on a more vibrant ball but we tested the traditional white.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

With driver, it felt solid even though not best suited to our faster swing speed. The flight was high and straight (it was more difficult to curve than our current premium ball) and while it also didn’t finish quite as far down the fairway as our current ball, it was by no means short off the tee. On iron shots it was probably half a club longer, which took some adjusting to and with wedges into and around the green it offers up a responsive feel. Versus the premium golf ball we currently play, it didn’t quite check up as quickly when chipping from tight lies around the green although slightly longer efforts did launch noticeably higher, so you make up some stopping power through flight as opposed to spin generation. It more than stands up against some of the other best soft feel golf balls on the market right now.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

On the greens, the experience was considerably different to what we were accustomed to. The ball almost catapulted off the putter face, causing the ball to shoot off well past the hole on the first green. Once we adjusted to the extra speed it actually rolled well and allowed us to impart a shorter, more controlled stroke. Accuracy from short range was helped by the side stamp design that comprises two thick lines either side of the SoftFli logo, which also has arrows at either end. This really help with alignment so would be useful to utilise if you struggle to start your putts on the line you intend. The final comment should go to the durability, which could be improved. It discoloured fairly quickly during our round so if you like your ball looking pristine for as long as possible, the Maxfli SoftFli might leave you somewhat disappointed. That said, it was perfectly enjoyable to use and was more than playable with every club in the bag - making it one of the best Maxfli golf balls in terms of value given the price.