Best Golf Shoes On Amazon 2022

Amazon is one of the best places to buy golf shoes. Not only does the website have a broad selection but, if you're a Prime member, you can often get them delivered with next-day delivery too. Another benefit of shopping through Amazon is the ease of returns as well as the larger amount of size and color options available that some retailers aren't able to offer.

Some brands are more prominent than others on Amazon, however. For example, a wide range of the best FootJoy golf shoes and best adidas golf shoes are often found on Amazon but brands like Nike, Ecco and Under Armour have to be shopped around for elsewhere. With that in mind, we've selected the best golf shoes currently available right now across all of Amazon's regional sites.

Best Spiked Golf Shoes On Amazon

Specifications Sizes: 6-14 Waterproof: 100% BOA Option: Yes Colors: 3 (White, Black & White.Grey/Blue) Reasons to buy + Exceptional swing support + Snug and comfy + Premium, modern styling Reasons to avoid - Likely to be too substantial for the casual golfer

Without a doubt one of the most impressive spiked golf shoes we've tested in recent memory, the Tour Alpha should be on the shortlist of golf shoes for any serious golfer out there. The Tour Alpha becomes FootJoy’s premier performance shoe for golfers seeking the ultimate in grip and stability.

Visually, it looks packed full of technology, especially around the heel area but when you pick up the Tour Alpha it feels surprisingly light for a performance cleated shoe. Slide your foot in and the comfort is immediate - the padding around the ankle and underfoot is substantial enough to take away the pressure when walking, but not too soft where walking 18 holes would feel like hard work

The fit is also worth mentioning - in the correct size (we often come down half a size in FootJoy golf shoes) the fit is snug and really encapsulates the foot evenly without pinching in any areas. Visually, this shoe is on point. There’s lots going on in the rear but when you’re wearing them, looking down the shoe looks clean and classic. With the cleats being positioned so close to the perimeter of the outsole, the pods that house them do stick out slightly but it’s not enough to distract you or put you off wearing them.

Read our full FootJoy Tour Alpha golf shoe review

Inspired by Formula 1 cars and built to be lightweight and comfortable, the new ZG21 shoe from adidas is undoubtedly one of the best golf shoes on the market. Tipping the scales at just 13 ounces and featuring adidas' Boost technology as well as a new Lightstrike cushioning, we were blown away by the feeling of weightlessness provided.

But despite being so lightweight, the new Sprint Skin four-layer upper means the ZG21 is waterproof, something we were also keen to put to the test. We weren't disappointed. In terms of grip, adidas used heat-map studies to target the specific areas where stability is needed most, resulting in six strategically placed cleats on the outsole. We're not experts on where spikes should go but can attest to the excellent levels of grip and support this shoe offers. It's little wonder it has been such a hit since its release.

Read our full Adidas ZG21 Golf Shoe Review

Specifications Sizes: 6-12 Waterproof : 100% BOA Option: Yes Colors: 4 Men's (Grey, Blue, Black, Grey) 2 Women's (Black, Grey) Reasons to buy + Modern, athletic styling + Extremely comfortable, excellent fit and traction Reasons to avoid - Absence of a traditional tongue makes it more tricky to slide your feet in

Along with the athletic styling and brand new outsole, HyperFlex benefits from a completely new Wrapid BOA fastening system designed to completely eliminate pressure points for the ultimate fit and feel. It also comes in a traditional laced version too. We tested the BOA option and FootJoy has done a pretty good job at concealing the mechanism and the laces.

We noticed the feeling of even pressure across the foot it provided instantly - it was surprisingly pleasant. Your feet and shoe feel like one unit, fully connected with no unwanted movements inside, which certainly seemed to help use the ground more effectively during the swing.

Underfoot it feels soft but with a good amount of support too. The ridges in the outsole allow it flex when you walk, so you don’t feel fatigued coming up the 18th, but there’s also more than enough grip on offer when trying to reach par fives in two with an aggressive swing. Finally the looks are very modern and almost trainer-like which we definitely are a fan of.

Read our full FootJoy HyperFlex shoe review

Adidas Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoes Specifications Sizes: 7-15 (wide fit available) Waterproof : Water Resistant BOA Option?: No Colors: 3 (Black, Grey and White) Reasons to buy + Excellent value for money + Low profile outsole is comfortable and efficient on all ground types + Super lightweight Reasons to avoid - Simple looks - Synthetic upper not as breathable as some

The Tech Response 2.0 has an intriguing mixture of materials used on the upper that allow the shoe to remain comfortable and very lightweight. There is some textile mesh on the direct upper of the shoe mixed with synthetic leather that then makes up the bulk of the shoe. Being so lightweight means there is little foot fatigue to be had at the end of walking 18 holes and the Cloudfoam sockliner and midsole provide plenty of medial support and cushioning underfoot. The impressive outsole uses a mixture of standard soft spikes and some additional plastic lugs for extra grip.

Looks-wise, the Tech Response 2.0 strikes a fairly standard silhouette that is a bit boxy and clumpy for my liking. It's only available in three colors too (black, white or grey) and we would've liked to see a few more funky color options available.

Read our full Adidas Tech Response 2.0 golf shoes review

The spiked outsole provided excellent grip and traction that combatted wetter, muddier climates and conditions with ease. The cushioned insole and technical microfibre comfort upper did mean superb comfort throughout all 18 holes, with no rubbing or discomfort through the multiple rounds we tested these shoes for. The outside also performed well, with the cushioned midsole and rubber outsole not showing any signs of wearing. Another positive sign was the fact that the white trim along the bottom hadn’t faded or marked an awful lot. There were slight grass stains, but the white finish was still very clear.

Overall, the XP IIs are good performers especially in winter conditions. The looks won’t turn heads but, if that’s not a problem there aren’t many better spiked shoes out there in terms of value for money.

Read our full Stuburt XP II Spiked golf shoe review

Best Spikeless Golf Shoes On Amazon

The Puma Golf RS-G sneaker has been one of the most talked-about golf shoes since it was launched in 2020. That’s mostly due to its unique style, which Puma describes as a ‘revolution', providing a bold alternative to many more traditional golf shoes on the market. depending on your taste you may find them a very trendy pair of golf sneakers that can help you perform better on the golf course. While they are a purpose-built golf pair of golf shoes, it must be said that their distinctive and contemporary style may not sit too well with more traditional golf clubs, and for that reason, they might be more suitable for use on social rounds compared to formal competitions.

After testing the shoe over several rounds, we found the RS-G’s material is really soft and provides excellent comfort and stability as you walk down the fairway. As you might expect from looking at the thick sole on the sneaker, the RS-G offers good cushioning underfoot. The grip on the sneaker was sufficient and thanks mostly to its waterproof microfibre leather upper, the RS-G kept our feet dry during an unexpected rain shower. Although, in much wetter and muddier conditions, we feel this shoe may struggle to provide you with good traction compared to the best spikeless golf shoes on the market.

Read our full Puma Golf RS-G golf shoe review

Specifications Sizes: 6-12 Waterproof: 100% BOA Option: No Colors: 4 Men's, 3 Women's, 1 Junior Reasons to buy + Really stylish, athletic look + Plenty of traction and waterproof protection Reasons to avoid - Shoe upper could have more padding

Bolder in terms of aesthetics than you will find elsewhere in the range, the FootJoy Fuel golf shoe aims to combine those modern, athletic looks with the high-level golf-specific performance you’d expect from one of the best golf shoes (opens in new tab) of 2022. The synthetic upper might not have the refined look of the premium leather alternatives like the Premiere Series (opens in new tab) but the benefit is how hard wearing it is. We tested the white, blue and grey colorway and thought this was an incredibly versatile option that could be worn with trousers and shorts, in all seasons.

Read our full FootJoy Fuel Golf Shoe Review (opens in new tab)

One of the most technology-packed spikeless golf shoes we've tested this year, the Ecco Biom C4 seriously impressed us with its overall comfort, grip, style and breathability. It's built nicely on the foundations of the excellent Biom H4 (opens in new tab), which carries over into 2022, but the new sneaker style has won our hearts from a style perspective, and the performance is there to match.

The Biom C4 uses Ecco's Exhaust Grid technology that scoops fresh air towards the sole of the foot to keep it cool. This, combined with Gore-Tex surround and breathable Ortholite insole makes this the most breathable shoe (opens in new tab) we've tested in 2022 by some stretch. Another excellent touch from Ecco is that the insole is removable to allow for more width in the shoe. This will make the Biom C4 suitable for those with wider feet (opens in new tab) and there was still the same amount of comfort and cushioning with the first insole removed.

It's certainly a step in the more athletic direction for an Ecco shoe, and we think this aesthetic move will attract golfers of all ages into Ecco shoes - we think these are some of the best-looking golf shoes this year

Read our full Ecco Biom C4 Golf Shoe Review (opens in new tab)

Specifications Sizes: 6-12 Waterproof: 100% BOA option: Yes Colors: 2 Men's (Black, White) Reasons to buy + Exceptional all-round performance + Leads the way when it comes to spikeless grip and stability Reasons to avoid - Carbon model makes the standard Pro/SL a little redundant

The FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon shoe may look similar to the stylish Pro/SL, but in fact, it has a carbon fiber inlay integrated into the midsole running along the entire length of the shoe. It is an extremely comfortable and stable spikeless shoe - making it one of the best and atop the tree when it comes to the best FootJoy golf shoes (opens in new tab).

It is a little more rigid in all directions than the Pro/SL, ideal for golfers with overactive lower halves that need even more stability during their swing. Despite that, it still feels supremely comfortable thanks to the additional padding around the ankle and the new Stratofoam in the midsole definitely puts a little more spring in your step.

Read our full FootJoy Pro SL Carbon 2022 Shoe Review (opens in new tab)

Women can set themselves apart because, as the name suggests, aesthetically and design-wise, Codechaos is unlike anything else on the market. It offers a unique look but we have been fans since it was released.

Performance-wise, a unique Twistgrip spikeless outsole with special lug shapes gave us plenty of grip whatever the conditions, and at the same time the full-length Boost cushioning across the midsole delivered a light and springy feel underfoot. We reckon we could play in these all day and not feel the strain on our feet. The multi-layer mesh upper also makes them durable and breathable, while providing full protection from the elements. We particularly love the splash of coral on the side and sole of a shoe that's quickly become a go-to of ours. If you want to check out more golf brands that make excellent women's shoes, check out our guide on the best women's golf shoes.

Read our full Adidas Codechaos Women's Shoe Review

How we test golf shoes

Our golf shoe testing methodology (opens in new tab) revolves around putting models to the test over a number of rounds and in different conditions. This is so we can gain a better idea of overall performance in terms of factors like grip comfort, grip, stability, waterproofing and how they actually look on the golf course. Each of the shoes listed above has been personally used by a member of the Golf Monthly team.

This is the best way of testing a golf shoe as using it in the real world over a number of weeks allows us to see how they perform when variables change like weather, ground conditions, different stances and lies, and so on.

We think this also gives us information on the little details as well like which brands come up small or large, which models start to rub a bit too much after 36 holes, which designs can be used off the golf course and for the drive home? We are very comprehensive in our tests to the point where we will regularly attend product launches and meet with the manufacturer’s R&D experts to understand the new technology. That isn't to say manufacturers can buy a good review though, as all our reviews are made by golfers, for golfers.

What to consider when choosing a golf shoe

There are a number of factors to consider when picking out your next pair of golf shoes so to help you narrow down your search and inform your buying decision, below we have put together some key points.

Spiked or spikeless?

The models above are split into spiked (or cleated) and spikeless designs and there are pros and cons of each. Spiked golf shoes offer better grip and stability but don't sit as low to the ground as spikeless models.

Spikeless golf shoes offer off-course versatility. They are perfect for driving in the car to the golf course, playing a round, and then driving home again because they are usually light and comfortable, but most won't offer as much traction as a spiked shoe.

Waterproofing

If you live somewhere that gets a lot of rain then a waterproof shoe is a must. The best designs will keep your feet bone dry however if you play golf in glorious sunshine most of the time, then you may view other factors as more significant.

Many players choose to have one pair for winter and another, lighter pair for summer to keep them fresh and suit different requirements.

Getting the right fit

When picking out golf shoes getting the right fit is important because otherwise blisters can build up. Or your feet may slide around inside, which limits your stability.

When trying a pair on for the first time, listen for the 'whoosh' sound when you slide your feet in - that's the sound of all the air leaving the shoe to confirm it is the correct size, but do a walking test to be sure. They shouldn't pinch anywhere, nor should your feet be moving around inside.

When it comes to the right fit it is also worth considering different laces. Normal laces are good for most but for some golfers, BOA laced shoes provide more convenient fastening and shouldn’t loosen during the course of a round, but are usually a tad more expensive.

Styling

Thankfully modern golf shoe design has seen many brands not just create traditional, classic-looking shoes, but also modern styles that can be used off the golf course too. Therefore it is important to think about what your shoes look like and what style suits you. Whatever you like or dislike, there is something for everyone these days.