Walk past a pharmacy and it's quite possible that you’ll see a Cannabidiol (CBD) product displayed.

CBD is used to treat pain, anxiety and sleep disorder, as well as a wide range of medical conditions and illnesses.

It is derived directly from the hemp plant, and whilst it’s a component of marijuana, it’s the legal part of the cannabis plant, and by itself does not cause a high.

As well as occupying a prominent spot on the shelf in your local pharmacy, it's also finding its way into golf pro shops.

Why?

Well, there's growing evidence to suggest that it can help your golf game - and a number of professional golfers do use it.

Of course, taking CBD is not going to stop you from missing putts, but it can improve your sleep, and the calming effect that it offers might just help your golf game.

We have been testing a range of products over the past year - so here's our guide to the best CBD for golf.

If you're interested in those marginal gains, you may also want to view the 10 best supplement and sports nutrition products for golf.

Best CBD For Golf

(Image credit: Golfer's CBD)

Golfer's CBD Gummies A Tasty Option Specifications Price : £12.99 (10mg gummies 20-pack) Reasons to buy + Quite palatable + Easy to consume during or before round Reasons to avoid - Some people won't like having something sweet, especially those who worry about their teeth TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Golfer’s CBD has created a range of products, including edibles (gummy bears), which work by focusing on the receptors that affect the golfer’s emotions, mindset and reaction to events.

The gummies are the brand's best-selling product - and it's easy to understand why.

Some people might not like the idea of having 'sweets', but they are easy to consume during or before your round.

Golfer's CBD recommends taking up to four before you play, and then a couple more over the course of a round (maximum seven a day).

Of course, it means you can end up spending a fair bit of money, so it's about establishing whether any performance benefits make it a worthwhile cost.

In other words, what price do you put on those potential marginal gains on the golf course?

(Image credit: Darren Clarke CBD)

Darren Clarke CBD Oils Backed By A Major Winner Specifications Price : £35.00 (1,000mg); £55.00 (2,000mg) Reasons to buy + Easy to take + Noticeable benefits on course, including reduced anxiety + Improved sleeping Reasons to avoid - Wasn't so effective, for us, in alleviating post-round soreness TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Available in two flavours, we opted to try forest fruits over precision orange, and we started with the 1,000mg bottle - the weaker of the two strengths available - as it was a first-time experience.

We weren’t recovering from injury, so we followed the recommended advice of taking one full pipette (1ml) an hour before playing golf in the hope it would keep us loose and relaxed from start to finish.

On days away from the course, we took the full dosage before bed to see if it improved our quality of sleep.

And here's what we found.

The user was pleasantly surprised to find mood and concentration levels improved while taking a pre-round 'hit'.

As a Whoop user, when taking CBD before bed, it was revealed that there were less disturbances through the night and the amount of deep and REM sleep increased, on average, too.

Our testing window was quite short, so perhaps more time is required with the product to improve the reliability of these findings, but they were interesting nonetheless.

One thing we should point out is that the usual soreness the user felt after golf persisted.

More continued use would enable us to produce more in-depth findings, but overall there was enough there for us to deduce that it would be a worthwhile investment for those looking to play the game for as long as possible and improve their general quality of life.

(Image credit: Golfer's CBD)

Golfer's CBD Body Salve Best For Aches And Pains Specifications Price : £24.99 (60ml, 400mg CBD); £39.99 (120ml, 800mg CBD) Reasons to buy + Relieves muscle soreness and joint pain Reasons to avoid - Applying during play not so practical

For us, the body salve from Golfer's CBD has the potential to be a real game-changer for an awful lot of golfers.

Why?

Well, because we golfers are a battle worn bunch.

If you're someone who suffers from a lot of aches and pains - pre, during and post round - then we recommend giving this muscle rub a go.

Its formula harnesses the spirit-lifting properties of the hemp plant and many have found that it's particularly effective in helping ease the symptoms of arthritis, golfer’s elbow, joint pain and back pain.

When applied to the affected area, the CBD works fairly swiftly.

Simply apply a thin layer and massage thoroughly into the affected area.

Once you get into the habit of using it, you won't want to run out.

(Image credit: Golfer's CBD)

Golfer's CBD Capsules Wide Appeal Specifications Price: £29.99 (30x10mg) Reasons to buy + Quick and easy to consume + Least taste Reasons to avoid - Cost can add up - two a day, for example, works out at about £60 a month - Take longer to enter your system

Of all the Golfer's CBD products we tested, we believe it's the capsules that will appeal to most golfers.

The reason being is that they're so simple to take, and easy to make part of your daily routine should you decide to give CBD a go.

They do take a little looker to enter your system, so the recommendation is that you consume one to two capsules 30 minutes before your round.

For our user, it was evident just how much less sleep was accumulated during a five-day spell of not taking the capsules.

This could be a crucial benefit, because it's sleep that drives recovery.

Take two a day and you'll end up spending in the region of £60 a month.

Expensive?

Again, it comes down to whether you feel it's helpful, and whether those performance benefits - if you get them - are worth that investment.

(Image credit: Golfer's CBD)

Golfer's CBD Oil Mint Flavour Specifications Price: £29.99 (5%,10ml,500mg) - £79.99 (30%,10ml, 3,000mg) Reasons to buy + Quick to take effect + Comes in various strengths Reasons to avoid - Mint flavour might not go with any snacks and mid round drinks - Application, whilst relatively simple, might be something players don't stick to

The recommended application is four to five drops under the tongue, and to hold for 45 seconds, which will help the CBD to enter the system more rapidly.

Some players, according to the brand, will benefit from a second application during the round.

It wasn't our user's preferred CBD product, although this was more down to the taste - and some players might actually like the mint flavour.

It's all about finding the most palatable way of taking it and choosing a product that’s easiest to incorporate into your lifestyle, or for when you need it.

(Image credit: Purity Hemp Co)

Purity Hemp Company Jelly Domes Gluten Free Sweets Specifications Price: £24.00 (10mg 20 sweets) - £46.00 (10mg 50 sweets) Reasons to buy + Added benefit of taking food on when you play + Can provide a mental boost in a short space of time Reasons to avoid - Not ideal if you like to enjoy other snacks when playing TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Buy Now

We were excited to take delivery of Purity Hemp Company's CBD golf starter kit - and immediately got started on the jelly domes.

These gluten free sweets each contain 10mg of CBD, and you get a mixture of three different flavours: orange, lemon and grape.

Over time, we did feel a benefit, in particular when it came to the mental side of the game.

Regular intake of CBD had us more relaxed both on the course and off it, which helped us enjoy playing under less self-induced pressure.