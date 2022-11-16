Hyperice Venom Go Review
We test out the Venom Go from Hyperice, a heat and vibration wearable.
I loved this device because Hyperice has really thought about the smaller details and got them right. The heat and vibration at the core of the design really helped my recovery whilst the overall versatility and portable nature of the device means it can be used just about anywhere. A five star product.
As a golfer who is perilously close to his 30’s, I have realized taking care of my fitness and wellbeing can play a huge part in how well I play. Not only that but I realized that if I am in shape, I can practice more often, and for longer, I just need to make sure I take the best steps to recover.
Enter the Hyperice Venom Go. It is a heat and vibration wearable that has an excellently small and minimalist design. This of course makes it extremely portable so it can quite literally be used, not just anywhere in terms of location, but anywhere on the body. The Venom Go comes with 3 pads that you stick onto the area you want relief, and then the little device then clips onto the pads with the magnetic feature. I really thought this was an excellent design as it was very easy to use, simple to take off and adjust if need be, and remove when done. Not to mention the pads are reusable up to 20 times.
This device then pulsates heat and vibration into the area in nine different settings - my personal favorite was the highest heat setting and constant vibration. What is the point of all this? Well the device is designed to relieve sore, stiff muscles and I really felt this was the case. As someone with a bad back the heat in particular really soothed my discomfort after playing golf. The device runs for 10 minutes before you have to reset it and start again, which was occasionally inconvenient, but this is only a minor quibble.
Overall I thoroughly enjoyed testing this device and a big plus point is its versatility. I’ve used it a lot not only for golf recovery but after walks, when I’ve slept awkwardly or if I have felt any slight niggle or tightness in my muscles. As you can tell, I am a big fan because I think the design is clever, and the performance is excellent. It should be mentioned that the Go is the smallest offering but Hyperice offers a load of other Venom devices for heat relief, from back, to shoulder, to leg devices.
