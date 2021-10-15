In this Atemi Resistance Bands review, we test the quality and durability of this affordable way to increase your overall strength and flexibility in your golf swing.

Atemi Resistance Bands Review

Targeted strength training can deliver obvious performance benefits to golfers – not only in terms of speed and power but also in terms of stability and consistency. If your body is stronger, it’s easier to stay centred and balanced and produce a repeatable swing.

Resistance bands are a super affordable fitness training tool and allow you to stretch for better flexibility and increase strength.

These particular bands from Atemi are of great quality and you’ll find they last well and remain consistent in their tension as they age.

These rubber resistance bands used for both physio and strength training come in two lengths – either 1.2 or 2m with a width of 10cm and are available with four different resistance levels: Black with an extra-heavy tension level of 16lb, blue are heavy at 11.1lb, red are medium at 8.9lb and yellow are light at 6.8lb.

They’re made of proper, natural latex and feel of solid, dependable quality.

The bands are made from 100% natural Malaysian latex and are suitable for a range of exercises and stretches, either in recovery from injury or in strength training.

The four tension levels mean there’s a band to suit players of different strengths and you might work to move up through the levels to a higher tension as your muscles develop.

The resistance bands can be used as part of an exercise programme – doing repetitions to strengthen arms, legs and core. They can also be used as an effective method of warming up before exercise, or before golf.

Keep one in your golf bag to help with a pre-round warm-up before teeing off. The fact they’re so portable makes them a great fitness tool.

If you’ve suffered an injury, resistance bands can be a used as a fantastic way to steadily, and gently, rebuild muscle strength.