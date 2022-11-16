Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 Massager deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $199.99 (opens in new tab) $179.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $199 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $199 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 Review

I had been wanting to try out a Massage or Muscle Gun for a while now as I wanted to see if they actually worked and to see why all these athletes I watched on television were using or endorsing them. Well I got sent the Hypervolt Go 2 and after testing it out I am really not surprised. Everything about the device feels premium whether it be the gun itself, the design, the smaller accessories (opens in new tab) it comes with, the instructions, and the box it comes in. (The same can be said of the Hyperice Venom Go (opens in new tab) which I also loved - it got five stars in my review)

The device has been designed to offer relief on-the-go – massaging away stress and tension, loosening muscle knots, and targeting fatigue. It really does achieve this because of the power of the gun. There are three settings to choose from with different speeds, each of which are extremely powerful and fast. In fact one of my small complaints about the device is it could do with a couple more settings at the bottom end because the lowest setting is still very fast and powerful. The device really pulsates into the muscles well and I realized it is good to vary the pressure with your own hand too.

Importantly it has a three-hour battery life and it is very easy to charge quickly as well, with the green light on the handle illuminating when it is completely charged. Speaking of the handle, the length of it makes it easy to maneuver and get to those places on the body that smaller devices won’t reach. And yet the device is not massive either which makes it very portable, lightweight, and easy to pack away if need be. (It is similar to the Therabody Theragun Mini (opens in new tab) in this regard, a product we reviewed in 2021.)

The final few points I wanted to mention fit around the idea that nearly everything has been thought about here. Not only in terms of the powerful performance we mentioned above, but the look of the device. The greyish/white aesthetic looks very cool and it is also TSA approved so you won’t have to worry about taking it on planes. Two more smaller details I enjoyed were that it turns itself off if unused for some time and the box also includes several adaptors for different parts of the world.

Admittedly you only get two attachments for the gun so maybe there is scope for adding more here, but this is only a minor point as the two provided work well. Overall I was very happy with the Hypervolt Go 2 and I see myself using it regularly in my life, not just in a golfing context.

