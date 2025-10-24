LIV Golf Leaderboard At The International Series Philippines
Patrick Reed leads the LIV Golf charge after 36 holes in the Philippines, with Thailand's in-form Sarit Suwannarut four-strokes clear at the top of the leaderboard
Thailand's Sarit Suwannarut leads the International Series Philippines at the halfway stage, topping the leaderboard ahead of a number of star names and LIV Golfers including Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed.
Suwannarut is 14-under-par after 36-holes, four strokes clear of Miguel Tabuena and Kazuki Higa.
The LIV Golf-backed series offers a full LIV card to the Rankings leader at the end of the season so there is a lot to play for this week with only three further International Series tournaments remaining this season.
Each International Series event features a number of LIV Golf players and this week's field is no different, with Patrick Reed leading the LIV charge at eight-under-par.
The Texan, who is playing in his 25th tournament of the year this week, is well placed after rounds of 70 and 66 at Sta Elena Golf Club.
He is one stroke ahead of South Africans Dean Burmester and Charl Schwartzel, although their Stinger GC Louis Oosthuizen was one of the big names to miss the cut.
Kevin Na, Peter Uihlein and Marc Leishman are two strokes further back at five-under-par and within touching distance of contention, one ahead of former World No.1 and two-time Major champion Dustin Johnson.
Johnson, playing in his first International Series event of the season as he tries to keep his 10-year winning streak alive, started well with a four-under-par 67 but dropped back on Friday following a 73.
He will be hoping to go low this weekend to try and catch the in-form Suwannarut, who has gone T9-T11-4 in his last three starts.
Overall, 11 LIV players made the cut including reserve Max Rottluff, with seven missing the weekend - including the relegated Anthony Kim and three of the 54-hole league's reserve players.
LIV Golf Leaderboard at International Series Philippines
- T9 Patrick Reed -8
- T12 Dean Burmester -7
- T12 Charl Schwartzel -7
- T19 Maximilian Rottluff -6 (reserve)
- T26 Kevin Na -5
- T26 Peter Uihlein -5
- T26 Marc Leishman -5
- T40 Dustin Johnson -4
- T40 Caleb Surratt -4
- T40 Chieh-po Lee -4
- T40 Richard Bland -4
- CUT -3
- Ollie Schniederjans -2 (reserve)
- Louis Oosthuizen -2
- Anthony Kim -1 (relegated)
- John Catlin -1 (reserve)
- Jinichiro Kozuma -1
- Sam Horsfield +2
- Wade Ormsby +7 (reserve)
