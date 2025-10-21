Genesis Championship 2025 Betting Tips: Who Are Our Expert Panel Backing To Win In South Korea?

With just three events remaining in the 2025 DP World Tour season, we head to South Korea for the Genesis Championship with plenty of profit in tow.

Our resident betting expert Baz Plummer tipped Tommy Fleetwood to win (+650) in India, as part of his weekly Bazza's Best Bets column, while expert betting panel member Jonny Leighfield also tipped the Englishman for success as he racked up a seventh winning tip in 2025.

Still, with plenty of great value options in the Genesis Championship field this week, the team at Golf Monthly HQ have been hard at work crunching the numbers in a bid to go back-to-back.

Below, they outline their best bets for the Genesis Championship and highlight how they plan to re-invest that well earned profit...

Genesis Championship: Course Information

Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, South Korea

Par Score: 71

Yardage: 7,367 yards

Summary: This track is a ball-strikers paradise, but also demands a strategic approach in order to put together a decent score. Undulating fairways, challenging green complexes and 12 water hazards will pose problems for players.

Plenty of players are fighting to retain their status for the 2026 DP World Tour season, while others will be hoping to secure a PGA Tour card, so there will undoubtedly be plenty of jeopardy around this tricky test.

Genesis Championship Betting Picks

Keita Nakajima will be a popular pick this week after his display in India (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Keita Nakajima (+2500) To Win @ BetMGM

I loved what I saw from Nakajima last week in India, who put on a phenomenal display of putting to push Tommy Fleetwood the whole way.

Luckily for the Japanese man, there is no Tommy Fleetwood in Korea this week so he should feel like he is one of the favorites for the title.

His 20-under-par total at Delhi GC resulted in his third runner-up finish of the season, so the former World No.1 amateur is surely ready and deserving to pick up a trophy this time round.

Pick Two: Minyu Kim (+8000) To Win @ BetMGM



The young Korean is a two-time winner of the Kolon Korea Open at this very course, Woo Jeong Hills, so he will clearly feel very comfortable this week.

He arrives in good form after a T2 finish last week at The Charity Classic on the KPGA Tour so he is primed to perform well again.

Kim has not won against a field of this quality yet but he does have three Asian Tour wins, a Challenge Tour victory and two EuroPro Tour titles to his name.

He mostly plays in Asia but does have a top-10 on the DP World Tour this season as well as a 2nd-place finish at the KPGA Championship. He offers great value and is definitely worth keeping an eye on in the each-way market.

Thriston Lawrence is a serial winner on the DP World Tour, but can he add another this week? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Thriston Lawrence (+2500) To Win @ BetMGM

Since returning from a poor stint on the PGA Tour, Lawrence has re-found some form that includes a win at the Omega European Masters and a T3rd at last week's DP World India Championship.

He has thrown in a few missed cuts here and there but, on a course that requires a good all-round game, I believe the South African has what it takes to tame Woo Jeong Hills Country Club.

Packing distance off the tee, as well as strong putting stats, Lawrence looks set to have another good week ahead of a busy period where he will want to regain a PGA Tour card.

Pick Two: Sadom Kaewkanjana (+6600) To Win @ BetMGM

Given Kaewkanjana won at this course on the Asian Tour back in May, it seems almost silly not to select him this time around, given that he was the only player to shoot four rounds under-par claiming the Korea Open by two strokes.

It's not as if his results have dropped off since then either. In his last four starts he has finished no lower than T8th, claiming a T4th at last week's Japan Open and a T3rd at the Jakarta International Championship the week before.

He's in excellent form, won here five months ago and is an absolute steal looking at his odds.

Elvis Smylie has a great skillset for this particular test in South Korea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Thriston Lawrence (+2500) To Win @ BetMGM

While I'd like to back the man I successfully chose this time last year, Byeong Hun An, I think a slightly different style of course 12 months on might not help his cause.

In his place, Thriston Lawrence will hopefully make it two wins from two for me at this tournament.

The big-hitting South African has the power to tame Woo Jeong Hills and his recent stats suggest his approach game is as good as it's been for a long time.

Although his short game could be in a better place, Lawrence's best performances have come when the putter is tuned in, and I'm hoping Korea can be one of those places after a confidence-boosting top-10 in India last time out.

Pick Two: Elvis Smylie (+5000) To Win @ BetMGM



Smylie possesses that sought-after combination of power and accuracy which could really set him apart from the competition in Korea this week.

Winner of the Australian Open almost a year ago, the left-hander has racked up a handful of top-10s since and is within touching distance of a PGA Tour card for next year.

With a course that could suit his game and the alluring pull of a PGA Tour card on the line, I can see Smylie putting himself in contention come Sunday.

Baz is shocked that Neergaard-Petersen hasn't won on the DP World Tour yet, but believes this could be the week that he gets over the line (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+1400) To Win @ BetMGM

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen is a player that I believe should certainly have won on the DP World Tour by now, considering his immense talent and promise, but I believe that's why the bookies are giving him plenty of respect this week.

He was runner-up in Qatar earlier in the season, but also finished in the top-5 on two further occasions including last time out in Spain.

Three other top-10 finishes and a handful of top-20s demonstrate his ability to contend at this level, and I believe he will be disappointed not to have got over the line by the end of the season with just a few events remaining.

Neergaard-Petersen was 14th in Korea last season, albeit on a different track, but is a long, accurate hitter of the ball who hits his fair share of greens in regulation - which could be a winning formula this week.

Pick Two: Keita Nakajima (+2500) To Win @ BetMGM

Keita Nakajima played some incredible golf last week in India, so will perhaps feel a little unlucky to have run into a red hot Tommy Fleetwood.

That performance earned him his third runner-up finish of the season, and it's one of those performances in particular that caught my eye.

I can see there being some correlation between the Singapore Classic and this event, so considering Nakajima was runner-up at Laguna National (and close last week) I can't ignore him on a course where accuracy off the tee and on approach will be important.

