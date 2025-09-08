BMW PGA Championship 2025 Odds, Predictions And Picks To Win

After Rory McIlroy claimed a thrilling Irish Open at The K Club, the five-time Major winner will be the main headliner for this week's BMW PGA Championship.

Known as the DP World Tour's flagship event, 11 of Europe's Ryder Cup team will feature, along with several Major winners and big names from the LIV Golf League, as they compete for one of the biggest trophies on the circuit.

Billy Horschel returns to defend his title, making his first appearance in five months (Image credit: Getty Images)

Billy Horschel returns to defend his BMW PGA Championship title, a tournament he has won twice in his career. The start will be the American's first in five months following right hip surgery.

Among the big names joining him and McIlroy are two-time Major champion Jon Rahm, 2020 BMW PGA Championship winner Tyrrell Hatton and former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who is making his debut.

Joaquin Niemann also makes his debut at Wentworth following a five-win season on the LIV Golf League. He will be joined by fellow circuit stars Dean Burmester, Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka.

Rahm and McIlroy head into Wentworth as favorites for the BMW PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Below, we've listed the outright odds for many of the leading players, as well as our picks to win the BMW PGA Championship.

BMW PGA Championship Course Fast Facts

Course Name: Wentworth Club (West Course)

Location: Virginia Water, Surrey, England

Established: 1922

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,267

Course Record: (-10) 62 - Robert Karlsson (2010), Thomas Bjorn (2014), Alex Noren (2017)

Times Hosted: 45

(Image credit: Getty Images)

BMW PGA Championship Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Champion Winning Score 2024 Billy Horschel -20 (Playoff - Rory McIlroy & Thriston Lawrence) 2023 Ryan Fox -18 (One Stroke) 2022 Shane Lowry -17 (One Stroke) 2021 Billy Horschel -19 (One Stroke) 2020 Tyrrell Hatton -19 (Four Strokes) 2019 Danny Willett -20 (Three Strokes) 2018 Francesco Molinari -17 (Two Strokes) 2017 Alex Noren -11 (Two Strokes) 2016 Chris Wood -9 (One Stroke) 2015 Byeong-Hun An -21 (Six Strokes)

BMW PGA Championship Tournament Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

Jon Rahm (+650)

Rory McIlroy (+650)

Tommy Fleetwood (+1100)

Ludvig Aberg (+1800)

Joaquin Niemann (+2000)

Tyrrell Hatton (+2000)

Viktor Hovland (+2200)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+2500)

Robert MacIntyre (+2800)

Shane Lowry (+2800)

Harry Hall (+3300)

Aaron Rai (+3500)

Corey Conners (+3500)

Marco Penge (+3500)

Alex Noren (+4000)

Billy Horschel (+4500)

Patrick Reed (+4500)

Rasmus Hojgaard (+4500)

All other players priced at +5000 or higher

BMW PGA Championship Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Corey Conners +3500 To Win @ BetMGM

Corey Conners is making his BMW PGA debut this week so there is a certain amount of risk attached to this pick, but I’m hoping the West Course fits his eye and suits him well, especially as it’s a golf course that rewards great ball striking, and there aren’t many better all-rounders than the solid Canadian.

Conners isn’t the longest hitter, but he’s accurate, which is very important at Wentworth, and I can see him contending if he has a good week with the flat stick. He was T4th at the Tour Championship in his last start, one of seven top 10s on the PGA Tour this season.

Pick Two: Justin Rose +5000 To Win @ BetMGM

There are not many tournaments around the world that Justin Rose would rather win than the BMW PGA Championship. Throughout his 25+ year career he has surprisingly never won at Wentworth (two runners-up finishes and five other top-12s), so there is surely still plenty of drive to get a win around the West Course.

Rose has blown hot and cold for the last few years but, when he’s in form, he is easily still one of the best in the game. He won last month at the FedEx. St Jude Championship and I have a feeling he can challenge again this week at a venue that he now lives at and knows better than most.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Tommy Fleetwood +1100 To Win @ BetMGM

The Englishman makes his first start following his Tour Championship victory and, with a PGA Tour win finally under his belt, I expect Tommy Fleetwood to push on at a course where he has a great record.

Finishing T12th and 6th in his last two starts at the tournament, the seven-time DP World Tour winner has been one of the most consistent performers over the past six months. What's more, Wentworth clearly suits his game so, with the home crowd behind him, I believe it'll be another memorable week for Fleetwood.

Pick Two: Matt Wallace +6000 To Win @ BetMGM

There's so much quality in this field that, for my second pick, I've tried to also include value, with Matt Wallace fitting the bill nicely following a close-call at the recent Omega European Masters.

Wallace was emotional following the runner-up finish but, returning to Wentworth, I believe he will challenge once again. Last year he finished T12th, producing an eight-under 64 on Sunday, which shows that he can go low around the layout. The Englishman is a great ball striker, so expect him to go well again this week.

How To Watch The BMW PGA Championship

US/ET

Thursday, September 11 - Round One: 7.00am - 1.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

7.00am - 1.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Friday, September 12 - Round Two: 7.00am - 1.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

7.00am - 1.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Saturday, September 13 - Round Three: 7.00am - 12.30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

7.00am - 12.30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Sunday, September 14 - Round Four: 7.00am - 12.30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

UK/BST

Thursday, September 11 - Round One: Featured Groups 8.30am - 12.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), Full coverage 12.00 - 6.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Featured Groups 8.30am - 12.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), Full coverage 12.00 - 6.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday, September 12 - Round Two: Featured Groups 8.30am - 12.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), Full coverage 12.00 - 6.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Featured Groups 8.30am - 12.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), Full coverage 12.00 - 6.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday, September 13 - Round Three: Featured Groups 9.00am - 12.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), Full coverage 12.00 - 6.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Featured Groups 9.00am - 12.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), Full coverage 12.00 - 6.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday, September 14 - Round Four: Featured Groups 9.00am - 12.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), Full coverage 12.00 - 6.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

