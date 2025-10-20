Bazza's Best Bets: Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 Expert Betting Tips

While it's great to have the PGA Tour back, with the Bank of Utah Championship, I can't kick of this week's column without celebrating our tipping success at the DP World India Championship.



Last week, I tipped up Tommy Fleetwood (+650) to win as 'Bazza's Best Bet', as did my colleague Jonny Leighfield, and the Englishman duly obliged by claiming a commanding win in India.

For those of you who also read our comprehensive guide to the best sleepers bets, I'm sure you will be feeling extra pleased today thanks to a couple of top-10 finishes at big prices.

Still despite a very profitable week for the team, there is no time to rest. In this column, I switch my attention back to PGA Tour action and assess the field for the Bank of Utah Championship.

Below, I outline my best bets for the week and ask the esteemed panel of betting experts at Golf Monthly HQ for their respected opinion, in order to give you the best chance of finding a winner...

Bank Of Utah Championship Betting Tips

Tips by... Baz Plummer

This is a course that we have seen before, at the Black Desert Championship in 2024, so we sort of know what to expect - albeit with limited information.

I expect the winning score to be a low one, in similar fashion to the event held here last year, so finding someone who can get hot and produce a ton of birdies (or better) is going to be important.

Seven of the top-10 on the leaderboard last year shot a round of 63 or better, so I am placing plenty of emphasis on those that rank well in certain scoring measures and those that can set up plenty of birdie opportunities with a wedge or short iron in hand.

Bank of Utah Championship: Course Information

Black Desert Resort, Utah

Par Score: 71

Yardage: 7,412 yards

Grass: Bentgrass (fairways, rough and greens)

Summary: This Tom Weiskopf design is a unique track, featuring a desert landscape that contrasts with the lush green fairways. Black lava flows and red cliffs surround the course, providing a stunning backdrop, but their beauty can hide a rather dangerous natural hazard for wayward shots.

In typical Weiskopf fashion, there are short, drivable par-4s and a subtle nod to Royal Troon, where Weiskopf won the Open Championship in 1973, with the 'postage stamp' inspired par-3 17th hole.

Outright Winner Betting Tips

Thorbjornsen has been so close to winning on the PGA Tour in the past, but I believe he can get over the line in Utah (Image credit: Getty Images)

Outright Winner: Michael Thorbjornsen (3pts @ +1800 with BetMGM)

Michael Thorbjornsen is one of the most exciting young talents on the PGA Tour at the moment and he is certainly taking full advantage of the fall series to showcase his potential.

Thorbjornsen has shown flashes of brilliance through the early stage of his professional career on the PGA Tour, with a 4th place finish at the Travelers in 2022 and a runner-up finish at the John Deere Classic in 2024.

Fast forward to this season and Thorbjornsen has been at it again, with a runner-up finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship and a 3rd place finish in Japan last time out.

In fact, he seems to have done everything but win and I can't see that being the case for much longer - especially when this week's course suits his game perfectly.

He is a long but also relatively accurate driver of the ball, ranks 1st for greens in regulation this season and has incredible scoring power.

Thorbjornsen ranks 7th for birdie average, 5th for total eagles and shot a 64 to close on hist most recent outing. If he brings his best this week, it could be the moment he finally breaks his PGA Tour duck.

Kurt Kitayama already has two PGA Tour wins, could he make it three at the Bank of Utah Championship? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Outright Winner: Kurt Kitayama (3pts @ +2200 with BetMGM)

Kurt Kitayama secured his second career PGA Tour title a few starts back, winning the 3M Open, and I can see him clocking up the hat-trick in Utah this week.

A T9 and T19 finish in the FedEx Cup Playoff events at the end of the 2025 season were impressive displays considering the field strength, so I'll forgive him an average performance last week as he shakes off a bit of rust from a short break.

This tournament should be one he can capitalise on, with a skillset that closely matches my formula for finding a winner.

A T25 finish last year will give him so valuable course experience to draw upon and his scoring power will also produce opportunities for a low round or two.

This season he ranks 13th for birdie average, 7th for total eagles and 7th for scoring average, so ticks a lot of boxes on a course that demands aggressive play.

Kitayama shot an incredible round of 60 on his way to winning the 3M Open, so I have no doubts about his ability to get hot and lead from the front.

Sleeper and Top-10 Finish Betting Tips

Sleeper: Taylor Montgomery (1pt @ +6600 with BetMGM)

Taylor Montgomery is another player who fits this profile, but at a significantly greater value price. He is another player looking for a first win on the PGA Tour, but his recent form suggests he is trending in the right direction.

Three top-12 finishes in his last five events, including when tied 6th last time out, demonstrate he has shaken the mid-season form that saw him miss seven cuts in a row.

It's also encouraging to see that Montgomery has shot a 63 twice in his last three tournaments, but it shouldn't come as a surprise consider his performance data.

Montgomery ranks 2nd on tour for SG: Putting, 12th for scrambling and 5th for birdie average this season, so has plenty of scoring power and can rely on his excellent short game to compete in what will surely be another birdie-fest.

For a little extra insurance, I will also be having him as a top-10 finish bet (once the prices for that market are released).

Taylor Montgomery is one of the best putters on tour, which could be a huge advantage this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

GM Betting Expert Panel: Who Are They Backing?

Jonny Leighfield

Michael Thorbjornsen (+1800 with BetMGM)

Thorbjornsen has been in a really nice run of form since the PGA Championship with two top-10s and three top-25s in eight appearances.

He is capable of sending it a long way off the tee and has gained strokes on the field in terms of his approach game far more often than not this term.

A steady short-game performance this week should allow him to contend and hopefully pick up a first PGA Tour win.

His WD here last year arrived after a first-round 67, so providing he can stay healthy, Thorbjornsen could well be on the first page of the leaderboard come Sunday

Matt Cradock

Lee Hodges (+6000 with BetMGM)

Looking at the field, there are several names that could be holding the trophy by the end of the week, which is why I'm looking at what players are offering the best value.

This has landed me on Lee Hodges, who finished this event in T8th last year after firing four under-par rounds at the Black Desert Resort.

Although he missed three straight cuts at the end of the regulation PGA Tour season, he has placed both times this FedEx Cup Fall, which he will want to continue as he sits 109th in the standings.

He needs a big week to keep his card, which is why I think he'll step up and put on a strong showing in Utah.

Elliott Heath

Thorbjorn Olesen (+3000 with BetMGM)

Olesen is a stalwart of the DP World Tour with eight career victories and he arrives in Utah in good form after four top-20s in his last five starts including a T9 last time out at the Spanish Open and a T14 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

The Dane needs to keep his foot down to retain his card as he currently sits 116th in the FedEx Cup standings, with only the top 100 keeping full status. I would not be surprised to see him challenging on the first page come Sunday afternoon.

