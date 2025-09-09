Procore Championship Sleeper Picks: +8000 Outsiders Backed At Silverado

The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall gets underway in big fashion this week, with ten members of Ryder Cup USA teeing it up at Silverado Golf Resort in Napa, California.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the field alongside Justin Thomas, Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, JJ Spaun, Harris English, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.

Scheffler understandably dominates the betting market as a huge favorite, priced at +225 (you can back the entire field without Scheffler at -300!), with Henley second-favorite at +1400 ahead of Justin Thomas at +1600.

All this means that there is plenty of value outside of the top contenders, so as well as making our Procore Championship betting picks to win, we've chosen a couple of sleepers worth backing in the top-10 market.

It's a tricky event in terms of betting, with the majority of the field teeing it up for the first time since the Wyndham Championship early last month, while even those who made the Tour Championship have had two weeks off.

So, which sleepers do we like for the Procore Championship to contend or make the top-10? We make our picks...

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable).

Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sahith Theegala +8000 To Win (+600 Top-10) @ BetMGM

Theegala missed two months of the 2025 season with injury and missed all three cuts upon his return. He has had another break after missing the Playoffs so is back feeling stronger and fully fit, returning at a venue he won at in 2023 and finished T7th last year.

The Californian was 11th in the world as recently as a year ago and we know he is a classy player with pedigree of contending in the biggest events. Whether he can turn it on this week remains to be seen but at this venue I think he is worth a look.

Rico Hoey +8000 To Win (+600 Top-10) @ BetMGM

Silverado is a course that rewards strong iron play so in the sleeper market I am looking at Rico Hoey. The Filipino-Californian ranks 16th in Strokes Gained: Approach this year on tour and is also a remarkable 2nd in Off The Tee and 3rd Tee To Green. He is the worst putter on tour statistically, however, so we are relying on him getting hot with the flat stick - and he has gone to a new long putter this week.

Hoey has Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Canada wins with two top-10s on the PGA Tour this season as well as three other top-12s.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sami Valimaki +9000 To Win (+650 Top-10) @ BetMGM

Finishing T34 at the Wyndham Championship in August, Sami Valimaki has enjoyed a two week stint back in Europe that consisted of a T8 finish at the Danish Golf Championship and a runner-up result at the Omega European Masters.

Certainly, the Finn is in good form and, shooting a 62 and 65 over the weekend in Switzerland shows he's not afraid of going low, which is why his odds are quite eye-catching for the Procore Championship.

On the PGA Tour he has shown glimpses of what he's capable of, so two top 10s in Europe will hopefully be the catalyst to fire once again in the States.

Nick Hardy +22500 To Win (+1400 Top-10) @ BetMGM

Finishing T11 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, T8 at the ISCO Championship and T28 at the 3M Open, Nick Hardy has provided some good results over the last four months and, going into the Procore Championship, I believe he can kick on to challenge for the top 10.

Last year, he finished in T50 at this event, with all four of his rounds hovering around the level-par mark.

Looking at the stats, he ranks highly in approaches from inside 150 yards and is 13th in greens in regulation. He can hit a long ball as well, so here's hoping all of that comes together for what is a big run of events in the FedEx Cup Fall for the American.