Patton Kizzire Facts: 22 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Discover more about American golfer, Patton Kizzire via these facts about his life and career in the game so far...
Patton Kizzire has been on the PGA Tour for over a decade now and could be considered one of the most consistent golfers on the top US circuit. Discover more about his life and career via these facts.
PATTON KIZZIRE FACTS
1. His full name is actually Maxie Patton Kizzire, although he is commonly referred to by his middle name.
2. Kizzire was born on March 3, 1986 in Montgomery, Alabama but grew up in Tuscaloosa, AL after moving there aged two.
3. His parents are called Maxie and Sally Kizzire while his one sister is named Cameron. Maxie Kizzire played baseball for the University of Alabama.
4. Per his PGA Tour player bio, Kizzire played for three different high schools in four years: Tuscasloosa Academy, Central High School and Northridge High School.
5. As a junior golfer, Kizzire finished third at the 2003 US Junior Open Championship. He also won the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Junior Classic that year.
6. Kizzire was selected to represent Team USA at the 2004 World Junior Cup alongside current PGA Tour peer Kevin Chappell, Will Osborne and Garrett Sapp. Team USA won the tournament from South Africa at Bear's Paw Country Club in Minakuchi, Japan.
7. Kizzire attended Auburn University and graduated with a degree in business in 2008.
8. His one and only individual title at Auburn was the 2007 SEC Championship.
9. While at Auburn, he listed his hobbies as hunting, fishing, tennis and ping pong with Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal his favorite athlete.
10. Kizzire turned professional in 2008 and played five times across the PGA Tour and Web.com Tour in his debut campaign.
11. After struggling early on in his pro career, Kizzire moved to Sea Island, Georgia - a decision which he ultimately believes paved the way for success later down the line.
12. After earning his Web.com Tour card at Q-School in December 2014, Kizzire's breakthrough in pro golf arrived the following season. He scooped two Web.com Tour victories and topped the money list to secure a PGA Tour card. In 15 events, he also had two runner-up finishes and only missed two cuts. Kizzire was named the Web.com Tour Player of the Year as a result.
13. He supports the Atlanta Braves (MLB) and Green Bay Packers (NFL).
14. During his debut season on the PGA Tour (2015-16), Kizzire made 20 out of 27 cuts and recorded five top-10 finishes with a best result of T2nd at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Kizzire was part of a six-man tie behind NBC Sports reporter, Smylie Kaufman.
15. Kizzire claimed his first PGA Tour victory at the 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Due to heavy rain, players completed 36 holes on Sunday, but Kizzire held off Rickie Fowler for a one-shot victory.
16. The Alabama-born pro notched his second PGA Tour success just a matter of weeks later, winning the 2018 Sony Open after an intense six-hole sudden death playoff against James Hahn.
17. Kizzire teamed up with Brian Harman to win the 2018 QBE Shootout - an unofficial PGA Tour event played during the off-season. Kizzire and Harman shot 30-under to defeat Emiliano Grillo and Graeme McDowell by a stroke.
18. Kizzire recorded the best finish of his career at a Major when ending T18th at the 2019 Masters.
19. He is one of the tallest golfers on the PGA Tour at 6ft 5in (1.96m).
20. Kizzire broke a six-year winless streak and bagged the third PGA Tour triumph of his career during the 2024 FedEx Cup Fall series. He won the Procore Championship by five strokes from David Lipsky.
21. Kizzire's dream foursome would be rounded out by his father, Aaron Rodgers and the late Payne Stewart.
22. He married wife, Kari Hodgdon in 2015. They have two children - Palmer and Miller.
PATTON KIZZIRE BIO
Full Name
Maxie Patton Kizzire
Born
March 3, 1986 - Montgomery, Alabama
Height
6ft 5in (1.96m)
College
Auburn University
Turned Pro
2008
Former Tour
Web.com Tour
Current Tour
PGA Tour
Pro Wins
6
Best Major Finish
T18th (2019 Masters)
Highest OWGR
51st
PATTON KIZZIRE PRO WINS
Tour
Event
Winning Score
Web.com Tour
2015 Utah Championship
-19 (playoff - Kang Sung-hoon)
Web.com Tour
2015 News Sentinel Open
-20 (four strokes)
PGA Tour
2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba
-19 (one stroke)
PGA Tour
2018 Sony Open In Hawaii
-17 (playoff - James Hahn)
Other
2018 QBE Shooutout (with Brian Harman)
-30 (one stroke)
PGA Tour
2024 Procore Championship
-20 (five strokes)
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
