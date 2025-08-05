FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 Sleeper Picks: Former Major Winner Among Outsiders For Strong Showing At Opening Playoff Event
The first FedEx Cup Playoff event is here, with 70 players teeing it up at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee
After 36 tournaments of the PGA Tour regulation season it's now time for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which begin at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Comprising of the top 70 players from the FedEx Cup Standings, the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas will be present in Memphis, where there's a lot on the line in terms of points and prize money.
Understandably, given his recent run of form that includes victories at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship, World No.1 Scheffler starts as the heavy favorite.
The American sits around +250 - +400 to win the tournament, which is why you maybe better off looking elsewhere in the field for value, especially as players look to make a charge over the next fortnight.
Following on from the FedEx. St Jude Championship, just the top 50 in the FedEx Cup Standings will make their way to next week's BMW Championship, with the top 30 from there advancing to the season-ending Tour Championship.
With this in mind, several notable players need big weeks at the $20 million event and, consequently, we have picked out some sleeper picks who will be worth keeping an eye on at TPC Southwind.
Check out the Golf Monthly team's sleeper picks below...
FedEx St. Jude Championship Sleeper Picks 2025
Prices via BetMGM (odds correct at time of publication)
The recent 3M Open champion is riding high on confidence and should be a good fit for TPC Southwind this week, considering his form and long game prowess.
To begin with, the Californian is 10th in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green, a key metric that is required in Memphis this week. While a win would certainly be a shock, I would not be surprised to see him up on the first page of the leaderboard come Sunday.
Patrick Rodgers +15000 @ BetMGM
The former Stanford man was tipped for greatness out of college but, over 10 years into his professional career, he has somehow still not won on the PGA Tour - a real head-scratching statistic.
I think he is worth a look this week after finishing T15 at the Wyndham Championship to snap a run of six consecutive missed cuts. He has clearly found something in his swing as he has had his best two SG: Approach weeks of the year in his last two starts. He’s always good around the greens so, if he can continue striping his irons, he could challenge the top section of the leaderboard this week.
The American is a former winner of this tournament, claiming the title back in 2023 via a playoff, so it's clear to see that he has both tournament and course form, despite missing the event altogether in 2024.
Although he missed the cut in his last start at the Wyndham Championship, he finished T9 at the Travelers Championship, T5 in the John Deere Classic and T23 at The Open, so his game is still there from the recent events. What's more, he ranks inside the top 35 for SG: Off the Tee, Approach to Green and Around the Green, which are handy metrics to look out for this week.
Like Glover, Taylor missed his last cut at The Open, but did produce five consecutive top 25s before that, which shows his game is also in good shape despite a poor Major showing.
Looking at the stats, the Canadian's strengths lie in his approach play, in which Taylor ranks 12th in SG: Approach to Green and 22nd in Greens in Regulation. If he can get the putter firing, which he has done the last few weeks, I expect the 37-year-old to be around the top 10 on Sunday.
The last time Glover played this tournament, in 2023, he won it. Also, the time before that (2022), he came third. The experienced American had never done that well here in 14 previous appearances, either missing the cut or withdrawing in eight starts. However, more recent form suggests he has worked out a way to get round at this event.
Aside from a missed cut at the Wyndham, Glover has two top 10s in his past three starts and is regularly gaining strokes from tee to green. His only drawback is a lack of consistent putting, but a good week on the greens could well equal another excellent result.
Another man to miss the cut at the Wyndham Championship on his most recent start, Knapp was in even better form than Glover during his four previous appearances with a T3, a T4 and two top 25s in there.
The monster-hitting 31-year-old has been incredibly consistent off the tee and on the greens over the past six outings, too, gaining strokes in each category every time. His record at TPC courses recently has shown improvement every time, highlighted by his T3 at TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open. Although he didn't enjoy the best weekend on debut here last year, Knapp is a character for the big time and could easily respond with a maiden top 10 this time around.
