Editor's Picks - Best Gear Deals October 2019:

TaylorMade Spider Arc Red SS Putter - £169 (Was £269)

Available in 34 and 35 inches with £100 off!

This putter features an extremely high MOI and a Pure Roll insert.

Nike Dri-FIT 1/2 Zip Top - £51.97 (Was £74.95)

Save over £20 on this Nike Dri-FIT 1/2 zip top, available in grey and all sizes barring small.

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls - £28.99 (RRP £37.99)

Get a dozen of Callaway's premium Chrome Soft balls for under £30!

Cobra King F8+ Driver Stiff Shaft - £239 (Was £399)

Comes in adjustable loft options and currently has 40% off along with some other great savings across the F8 family

Powerbug Pro-Tour Electric Lithium Mini Battery Trolley - £449.99 (Was £599.99)

Save £25% on this Powerbug trolley at Decathlon, featuring an mini lithium battery that lasts 18-27 holes.

Mizuno BR-D4 Stand Bag - £119 (Was £179)

Save 34% and £60 on this red Mizuno stand bag plus there's £70 off the cart bag version.

Motocaddy Cube Push Trolley - £149.99 (RRP £169)

Save £20 on this Motocaddy Cube push trolley with American Golf.

The trolley folds up nice and small to easily fit in your boot and is great quality as you'd expect from Motocaddy.

Ogio Alpha Aquatech Lite Stand Bag - £139 (Was £229.95)

Save just under £100 on this waterproof stand bag from Ogio, available in plenty of different colours.

Adidas Crossknit 3.0 shoes - £94.99 (Were £119.95)

Available in both blue and grey, these Crossknit shoes from adidas are perfect for wearing both on and off the golf course.

They're usually £119.95 and come in a range of sizes - great deal.

Nike Vapor Pro Shoes for £72.97 (Were £104.95)

Save over £30 on these Nike shoes, available in plenty of sizes in either white or black.

Puma Grip Fusion Sport shoes - £49.99 (Were £80)

Here's another great deal on spikeless golf shoes with around £30 off these Fusion Sports from Puma.

Available in both black and grey and in sizes from 7-11 in grey and 8-11 in black.

Under Armour 4 in 1 Beanie - £10 (Was £16)

TaylorMade TP Collection Chaska Putter - £116.10 (RRP £249)

Comes in 34 or 35 inches with a Lamkin grip. A saving of 53%.

Callaway XR Speed Driver and Fairway Bundle + Free Golf Balls - £269.95

Save 43% with this bundle which includes the 10.5 degree Callaway XR Speed driver along with a 17 or 19 degree fairway wood.

Comes with the Project X HZRDUS shaft plus you can get a dozen Callaway SuperSoft balls (worth around £20) as a free gift.

Yonex Ezone Elite Irons 5-SW Regular Flex - £299.95 (RRP £630)

Get this set of irons 5-SW (7 clubs) for under £300, less than half their original RRP.

Comes with regular flex steel shafts.

Wilson Staff C300 5 Wood Regular Flex - £99 (RRP £219)

The C300 features Wilson Staff's 'Power Holes' to promote extra ball speed across the face.

Comes in 18 degrees with a regular flex Fujikura Speeder 68 shaft.

TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls - £36 (RRP £49.95)

2019 Srixon Z Star Golf Balls - £33.32 (Were £39.99)

TaylorMade Pro 6.0 Cart Bag - £91.99 (Was £139)

Need a new trolley bag? Save over £45 on this Pro 6.0 from TaylorMade.

TaylorMade Pro 6.0 Stand Bag - £80.99 (Was £129)

Save almost £50 on this TaylorMade stand bag.

ShotScope V2 Smart GPS Watch - £139 (Was £225)

This excellent watch features trackers to place in your grips which allow you to view your rounds and analyse a plethora of statistics to improve your game.

The Shot Scope V2 features in our Editor's Choice Awards and is a bargain at £139.

TaylorMade 68" Double Canopy Umbrella - £47.99 (Was £64.99)

Here's a very tidy saving on this huge double canopy umbrella. If you're a hardened golfer, you need a top quality brolly.

Under Armour Playoff Block Stripe Polo Shirt - £25 (Was £45)

Available in sizes small, medium, large, XL and XXL, this Under Armour Playoff polo has £20 off...bargain!

J Lindeberg Brighton TX Jersey Polo for £45 (Was £75)

Available in S, M and L and with £30 off, a great deal on this stylish polo shirt from J Lindeberg.

Callaway Odyssey Logo Sweater - £33.99 (Was £54.99)

Save over £20 on this Callaway/Odyssey 1/4 zip jumper, available in all sizes.

Puma Golf Tech 1/4 Zip Jacket - £49.95 (Was £75)

Great warm jacket for winter featuring a handy chest pocket.

Available in all sizes in this grey colour.

Calvin Klein Pocket Tech Wind Top - £29.99 (Was £69.99)

Great saving on this Calvin Klein wind top in grey, available in sizes small, medium, large and XXL.

Adidas Climaheat Frostguard Primaloft Jacket - £64.99 (Was £139.95)

Not available in small, this jacket comes in XS, large and XL.

It's the perfect item for winter and has around £75 off!

Under Armour Matchplay Tapered Trousers - £39.99 (Were £60)

Available in black and grey in a wide range of sizes plus £20 off!

Stuburt Urban Baselayer - £20.99 (Was £29.99)

Everyone needs a baselayer or two for the winter months and here is a great deal.

This Sturburt Urban baselayer is currently just £20.99 and comes in lots of different colours and sizes.

Cobra Golf Pro Tour Cap - £10.95 (Was £19)

Comes in medium/large and in black, grey or white. Good saving!

Mizuno Waterproof Mitts - £14.99 (Were £19.99)

Get ready for winter with these these waterproof mitts from Mizuno, currently with £5 off.

Callaway 2018 Tour Authentic Double Canopy 68" Umbrella - £38.99

This huge 68" double canopy umbrella from Callaway will keep you dry this winter.

Currently has over £10 off on Amazon.

TaylorMade All Weather Glove Mens Left Hand - £6.95 (Was £10.99)

Big Max Blade Quattro Push Trolley for £199 (Was £279.99)

This high-quality push trolley from Big Max is now under £200 with American Golf.

It features four wheels for stability, parking brake and folds up extremely small for easy storage.

Longridge 2019 Tri Cart Push Trolley - £64.99 (Was £85.95)

If you haven't got a trolley and are on the look-out for a cheap one, here is a great deal.

This offering from Longridge has around £20 off its RRP and comes with three wheels for easy pushing plus a free water bottle.

