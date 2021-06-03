Callaway Women’s Big Bertha REVA Irons

REVA is Callaway’s new brand of clubs dedicated to women under the iconic Big Bertha line. Following extensive research and testing, including input from thousands of female golfers, the clubs in the REVA family have been engineered to specifically suit the needs of women golfers.

As far as the irons are concerned, by utilising new Big Bertha technology, the aim is to help women golfers easily get the ball airborne from any lie with considerable accuracy and distance.

It’s refreshing to see that Callaway have steered away from engineering these irons in a traditional feminine colour – like pink or purple – and instead have opted for a lovely electric blue and black colour scheme.

The look of the noticeably wider sole of these cavity back irons won’t appeal to everyone, but for women with a slow to moderate swing speed, it’s worth considering performance over looks. The large offset heads cannot help but fill you with confidence at address.

A significant amount of tungsten weight has been added for a deep centre of gravity and Callaway have used their AI-designed Flash Face Cup for the first time in a women’s Big Bertha iron to encourage and maintain ball speed.

We were impressed with the new tooling as despite an overall light swing weight, the feel off the clubface was powerful. We also found it easy to launch the ball high into the air and these irons are ideal if you are seeking more distance and want to straighten out any unwanted slice spin.

The impact sound is as solid as it feels thanks to the use of urethane microspheres, which is fortunately responsive enough to not jar your hands on mishits. Designed for women from the ground up, they come with a speed enhancing shaft and Lamkin women’s ST soft grip.