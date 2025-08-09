How One DP World Tour Player Can Scoop An Extra $10,000 At Trump International Golf Links

The DP World Tour is not just at a new venue this week at Trump International Golf Links, but the circuit has also introduced a new initiative to the event in Scotland.

Sponsored by Nexo, the organizers will pay an extra $10,000 to the player who sets a course record at the venue, which was opened by US President Donald Trump at the end of July.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As of writing, it's the current leader Grant Forrest who holds the course record accolade, with the Scot firing an impressive six-under 66 in tough conditions on Friday.

Making four birdies in his first five holes, a bogey at the seventh was followed by birdies at the eighth, 10th and 16th, with Forrest on track to not just scoop the $467,500 first prize, but also the $10,000 course record purse as well.

Obviously, there are plenty of holes to be played in Scotland, but the reward would go a long way for Forrest, who would be projected to move inside the top 30 of the Race to Dubai standings, jumping around 80 places in the process.

Forrest during the second round of the Nexo Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Being just a few weeks old, there is no course record in place over the planned routing at Trump International Golf Links, meaning that one player will be guaranteed the $10,000 paycheck.

It's not just a one off incentive either, as the Course Record Award will be a season-long event that ends at the final tournament of the DP World Tour season, the DP World Tour Championship.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The money is awarded to the player who sets a new course record but, if he equals it, he won't be awarded the $10,000. If a course record isn't broken that week, the money rolls over.

Check out what tournaments remain for the Course Record Award below.

Course Records At Remaining Events