How One DP World Tour Player Can Scoop An Extra $10,000 At Trump International Golf Links
As of writing, Grant Forrest leads the Nexo Championship and, thanks to his course record on Friday, the Scot could claim more than the $467,500 first prize
The DP World Tour is not just at a new venue this week at Trump International Golf Links, but the circuit has also introduced a new initiative to the event in Scotland.
Sponsored by Nexo, the organizers will pay an extra $10,000 to the player who sets a course record at the venue, which was opened by US President Donald Trump at the end of July.
As of writing, it's the current leader Grant Forrest who holds the course record accolade, with the Scot firing an impressive six-under 66 in tough conditions on Friday.
Making four birdies in his first five holes, a bogey at the seventh was followed by birdies at the eighth, 10th and 16th, with Forrest on track to not just scoop the $467,500 first prize, but also the $10,000 course record purse as well.
Obviously, there are plenty of holes to be played in Scotland, but the reward would go a long way for Forrest, who would be projected to move inside the top 30 of the Race to Dubai standings, jumping around 80 places in the process.
Being just a few weeks old, there is no course record in place over the planned routing at Trump International Golf Links, meaning that one player will be guaranteed the $10,000 paycheck.
It's not just a one off incentive either, as the Course Record Award will be a season-long event that ends at the final tournament of the DP World Tour season, the DP World Tour Championship.
The money is awarded to the player who sets a new course record but, if he equals it, he won't be awarded the $10,000. If a course record isn't broken that week, the money rolls over.
Check out what tournaments remain for the Course Record Award below.
Course Records At Remaining Events
Tournament
Course
Score
Player
Danish Golf Championship
Furesø Golf Klub
TBD
|Row 1 - Cell 3
Betfred British Masters
The Belfry (Brabazon)
63 (-9)
Martin Erlandsson
Omega European Masters
Crans-sur-Sierre GC
60 (-10)
James Morrison
Amgen Irish Open
The K Club (Palmer North Course)
60 (-12)
Darren Clarke
BMW PGA Championship
Wentworth Club (West Course)
62 (-10)
Robert Karlsson
Open de France
Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche
62 (-9)
Mark Pilkington
Open de Espana
Club de Campo Villa de Madrid (Black Course)
61 (-10)
Ross McGowan
DP World India Championship
Delhi GGC
60 (-12)
Liang Wen-Chong
Genesis Championship
Venue TBA
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|Row 9 - Cell 3
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Yas Links
61 (-11)
Paul Waring
DP World Tour Championship
Earth Course
62 (-10)
Justin Rose
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
