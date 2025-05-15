A Nation Known For Its Stunning Coastal Golf Is Also Home To This Must-Visit Parkland Beauty

GF - Approx £125

- Approx £125 Stats - Par 72, 6,728 yards

Dating back to 1895, the club shares a birthday with several courses in the Golf Monthly Next 100, including Crowborough Beacon. It relocated to its current site a few miles to the north of the capital alongside the beautiful Hutt River in 1908. It has hosted the New Zealand Open seven times, and in 2004 became the first club in the country to be awarded Royal patronage.

The par-5 fourth hole is a beautiful but tricky challenge (Image credit: Royal Wellington Golf Club)

Despite being highly-rated, it was generally felt that the course didn’t quite live up to its potential. As a result, there was a long-term upgrade by Turner Macpherson Golf Design which officially opened in 2014. There are now 27 holes, the 18-hole championship Heretaunga course, and the Terrace nine.

The par-4 fifth is flanked by a stream which must be crossed from the tee and on approach (Image credit: Royal Wellington Golf Club)

This lush course offers a terrific mix of the old and the new on an ever-changing landscape. Many holes run through mature trees and all manner of exotic flora. The bunkering throughout is visually striking.

The penultimate hole is a short, but tight, par 4 (Image credit: Royal Wellington Golf Club)

Each of the four par 3s is excellent and different from the others, and one of the most significant features is the characterful, undulating greens. This is especially the case at the par-3 8th where there is a valley of sin between the front and back.

The closing hole is a par 5 that is well bunkered and overlooked by the lovely, colonial-style clubhouse (Image credit: Royal Wellington Golf Club)

From every perspective, this is a fabulous course to play, and if you are lucky enough to visit this lovely part of the world, a game at Royal Wellington Golf Club comes highly recommended. This is undoubtedly one of the best golf courses on the North Island, and there are plenty more to try out in the area.