A Nation Known For Its Stunning Coastal Golf Is Also Home To This Must-Visit Parkland Beauty
Known for its sensational seaside courses, New Zealand also has many fabulous inland courses including this less well-known royal beauty
- GF - Approx £125
- Stats - Par 72, 6,728 yards
Dating back to 1895, the club shares a birthday with several courses in the Golf Monthly Next 100, including Crowborough Beacon. It relocated to its current site a few miles to the north of the capital alongside the beautiful Hutt River in 1908. It has hosted the New Zealand Open seven times, and in 2004 became the first club in the country to be awarded Royal patronage.
Despite being highly-rated, it was generally felt that the course didn’t quite live up to its potential. As a result, there was a long-term upgrade by Turner Macpherson Golf Design which officially opened in 2014. There are now 27 holes, the 18-hole championship Heretaunga course, and the Terrace nine.
This lush course offers a terrific mix of the old and the new on an ever-changing landscape. Many holes run through mature trees and all manner of exotic flora. The bunkering throughout is visually striking.
Each of the four par 3s is excellent and different from the others, and one of the most significant features is the characterful, undulating greens. This is especially the case at the par-3 8th where there is a valley of sin between the front and back.
From every perspective, this is a fabulous course to play, and if you are lucky enough to visit this lovely part of the world, a game at Royal Wellington Golf Club comes highly recommended. This is undoubtedly one of the best golf courses on the North Island, and there are plenty more to try out in the area.
Rob has been playing golf for over 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played over 1,250 courses in almost 50 countries. In 2021, he played all 21 courses in East Lothian in 13 days. Last year, his tally was 78, exactly half of them for the first time. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where he is missing two in Scotland and two in Ireland. He has been a member of Tandridge for over 30 years where his handicap hovers around 15. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
