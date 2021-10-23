It cannot be argued that Portugal has some of the most stunning championship golf courses not only in Europe, but the world. Beaming sunshine is almost guaranteed year round, as is some wonderfully well-kept golf courses that you simply have to go and play. The Algarve undoubtedly remains the main destination to visit with courses along the coastline, the beautiful weather and courses designed by the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo. It has a wide range of courses including links-style, parkland and mountainside layouts. But, the fantastic resorts do not end at the Algarve, as some exploring will find that Lisbon, Madeira and even Porto also have some magnificent courses. Whatever you desire, whether it be a vibrant nightlife in Lisbon to go with your golf or a peaceful stroll along the mountains in Madeira, Portugal has it all.