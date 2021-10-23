Portugal
It cannot be argued that Portugal has some of the most stunning championship golf courses not only in Europe, but the world. Beaming sunshine is almost guaranteed year round, as is some wonderfully well-kept golf courses that you simply have to go and play. The Algarve undoubtedly remains the main destination to visit with courses along the coastline, the beautiful weather and courses designed by the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo. It has a wide range of courses including links-style, parkland and mountainside layouts. But, the fantastic resorts do not end at the Algarve, as some exploring will find that Lisbon, Madeira and even Porto also have some magnificent courses. Whatever you desire, whether it be a vibrant nightlife in Lisbon to go with your golf or a peaceful stroll along the mountains in Madeira, Portugal has it all.
Latest
The Best Golf Courses In Portugal
Take a look at our list of the best golf courses located in Portugal.
-
Quinta do Lago Golf Resort Review
Fancy the Algarve? Quinta do Lago’s the sweetspot, says Michael Weston
By Golf Monthly •
-
Golf In Lisbon - Belas, Troia & Quinta do Peru
Jeremy Ellwood savours the delights of several cracking courses in and around Portugal's beautiful and historic capital
By Jeremy Ellwood •
-
Destined For Greatness - West Cliffs
When West Cliffs opened last year it was heralded as one of Europe’s best newcomers for decades. David Taylor says it lives up to the hype...
By David Taylor •
-
Golf In The Algarve - The Golden Coast
The Algarve on the southern coast of Portugal has a lot going for it as a golfing destination, including sun, sand and superb course. Roderick Easdale finds out more
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Golf in Lisbon - Orizonte
Michael Weston takes you on a whistle-stop tour of Orizonte’s fine golf courses close to the Portuguese capital
By Michael Weston •
-
The Algarve: Your Ultimate Golfing Getaway
Head to the Algarve with Your Golf Travel for world-class courses and much more...
By in partnership with Your Golf Travel and the Algarve •SPONSORED
-
Golf In The Algarve - The Ultimate Sunshine Golf Destination
With scores of fine courses and direct flights from 30 local airports, the Algarve is the perfect spot for sunshine golf
By Golf Monthly •
-
Golf in Central Portugal
Portugal has plenty of well-known golfing hotspots, but the central region is also blessed with some refreshingly varied golf...
By Rob Smith •
-
Golf in Northern Portugal
Whilst the Algarve and Lisbon justifiably attract plenty of golfing tourists, Rob Smith discovers there are beautiful and quite different courses further north, and plenty more besides…
By Rob Smith •