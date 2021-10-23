Italy
Italy, not known for its golf courses but more for its amazing food and historical background, has some real hidden gems throughout the country. With the likes of Gardagolf and Milano having held the Italian Open in the new Rolex Series event on the European Tour, the country is hardly lacking in quality golf courses. And to go with some exquisite courses, there are some amazing historical attractions to go and visit to round off a perfect golfing trip. Whether you would like a slow, peaceful trip to Tuscany, or the sunny Sicily and Sardinia, there are plenty of options. With Italy being such a short trip of around two hours from London to most cities, it is well worth getting on a plane and finding out more about these world-class golf courses.
Latest
The Best Golf Courses In Italy
Take a look at some of the best golf courses in Italy, including the 2022 Ryder Cup course.
-
Verdura Resort - Heaven On Earth
Sam Tremlett travels to Verdura Resort to sample great golf and fantastic food.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Golf in Sicily - Verdura, Donnafugata and Il Picciolo
The success of last year’s Rocco Forte Open at Verdura confirmed Sicily as one of Europe’s most exciting golfing destinations...
By Golf Monthly •
-
Argentario Golf Resort And Spa - Everything You Could Ask For
Sam Tremlett travels to Argentario Golf Resort and Spa in Tuscany to experience a tough golfing test, stunning views and delicious food and drink.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
I Roveri Golf Course Review
With two excellent and remarkably contrasting courses, I Roveri on the outskirts of Turin is a terrific golfing destination - Rob Smith enjoys a visit…
By Rob Smith •
-
San Domenico Course Review
Puglia in southern Italy is not so well-known for its golf, but the beautiful course at San Domenico and adjacent Borgo Egnazia hotel offer much for the golfing gourmand…
By Rob Smith •
-
New Italy Golf Tourism Campaign Launched
The campaign sets out to attract golfers to the country
By Elliott Heath •
-
Sicily: land of plenty
By Nick Bonfield •
-
Review: Castiglion del Bosco Golf Club
Martyn Norris samples the delights of Castiglion del Bosco Golf Club in Tuscany
By Golf Monthly •
-
Italy - Now's The Time
Puglia sits at the heel of Italy and has been a hidden secret for many years. James Mason takes full advantage of Puglia’s fine courses and finds that the beautifully sculptured fairways remain one of Italy’s best kept secrets
By James Mason •