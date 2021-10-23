Italy, not known for its golf courses but more for its amazing food and historical background, has some real hidden gems throughout the country. With the likes of Gardagolf and Milano having held the Italian Open in the new Rolex Series event on the European Tour, the country is hardly lacking in quality golf courses. And to go with some exquisite courses, there are some amazing historical attractions to go and visit to round off a perfect golfing trip. Whether you would like a slow, peaceful trip to Tuscany, or the sunny Sicily and Sardinia, there are plenty of options. With Italy being such a short trip of around two hours from London to most cities, it is well worth getting on a plane and finding out more about these world-class golf courses.