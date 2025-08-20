We Reveal The World’s Most Exciting 20-hole Golf Course
Lost Farm at Barnbougle in Australia is one of a pair of sensational courses gaining worldwide acclaim
Barnbougle - Lost Farm
- GF: approx £130
- Stats: Par 78, 6,673 yards - 20 holes
- W: barnbougle.com.au
Tasmania is a ruggedly beautiful island state off the south-eastern coast of Australia, getting on for the size of Scotland but with a total population of fewer than 600,000. Its north coastline is home to the sensational Barnbougle Resort, whose original Dunes course opened just over 20 years ago and was designed by Tom Doak and Mike Clayton. Not only is it one of the most beautiful golf courses you will find anywhere, but it also features on many lists as one of the best links courses in the world.
Immediately across the Great Forester River, its second course, Lost Farm, opened in 2010. It is blessed with not 18 but 20 holes of utopian golf from the brilliant and very creative partnership of Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw. The two are currently working on the eleventh course at Pinehurst, set to open in 2027. Considering its proximity to The Dunes, it could hardly be more different. Here, the sand dunes are significantly more dramatic and visual, but the wide fairways are inviting meaning that unless the wind is really strong, it is very playable and just that bit more forgiving.
The bunkering is both visually and strategically strong, the greens will make you think, and the views are to die for. The two extra holes - 13a and 18a - are both par 3s and were simply too good to miss out from the design or for any golfer to play. Compared to many of the world's leading courses, golf here is also surprisingly good value.
Rob has been playing golf for over 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played over 1,250 courses in almost 50 countries. In 2021, he played all 21 courses in East Lothian in 13 days. Last year, his tally was 78, exactly half of them for the first time. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where he is missing two in Scotland and two in Ireland. He has been a member of Tandridge for over 30 years where his handicap hovers around 15. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
