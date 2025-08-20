We Reveal The World’s Most Exciting 20-hole Golf Course

Barnbougle - Lost Farm

A look at the par-3 fourth from a different angle (Image credit: Getty Images)

GF: approx £130

approx £130 Stats: Par 78, 6,673 yards - 20 holes

Par 78, 6,673 yards - 20 holes W: barnbougle.com.au

Tasmania is a ruggedly beautiful island state off the south-eastern coast of Australia, getting on for the size of Scotland but with a total population of fewer than 600,000. Its north coastline is home to the sensational Barnbougle Resort, whose original Dunes course opened just over 20 years ago and was designed by Tom Doak and Mike Clayton. Not only is it one of the most beautiful golf courses you will find anywhere, but it also features on many lists as one of the best links courses in the world.

The fourteenth is a driveable, risk/reward short par 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Immediately across the Great Forester River, its second course, Lost Farm, opened in 2010. It is blessed with not 18 but 20 holes of utopian golf from the brilliant and very creative partnership of Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw. The two are currently working on the eleventh course at Pinehurst, set to open in 2027. Considering its proximity to The Dunes, it could hardly be more different. Here, the sand dunes are significantly more dramatic and visual, but the wide fairways are inviting meaning that unless the wind is really strong, it is very playable and just that bit more forgiving.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The bunkering is both visually and strategically strong, the greens will make you think, and the views are to die for. The two extra holes - 13a and 18a - are both par 3s and were simply too good to miss out from the design or for any golfer to play. Compared to many of the world's leading courses, golf here is also surprisingly good value.