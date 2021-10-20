France
Seeing Le Golf National in all its glory at the French Open each year and at the 2018 Ryder Cup gives you just a small glimpse at the incredible standard of golf courses across France. The weather may not always be perfect everywhere in France, but looking for a tough test of golf or to add some of the best golf courses in the world to the ones you have already played, France is one of the best places to make your next holiday destination. There is the option of the Eurotunnel or an airplane to visit France, and there are a number of different places you can go, dependent on your preference. Le Touquet and Hardelot, which are close to the Eurotunnel, have become two regularly visited golf courses, but there are numerous other places to explore. You can head to the west where there are numerous courses along the coastline, the popular south where there is almost guaranteed sunshine, or even the French Alps where the LPGA Evian Masters is held, your options are endless.
Latest
-
Golf In Marseille - Pont Royal & Servanes
David Taylor heads down to Provence to sample its fine wines and, of course, its fine golf courses too
By David Taylor •
-
Mont D’Arbois golf and the Four Seasons Megeve
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Belle Dune Course Review
One of the very best courses in northern France is the greatly admired links and pine/heathland hybrid at Belle Dune - Rob Smith thoroughly enjoys a return visit
By Rob Smith •
-
Golf Barrière St Julien Course Review
Normandy has some lovely courses that make for a very pleasant golfing break - Rob Smith visits St Julien near Honfleur
By Rob Smith •
-
Omaha Beach Course Review
By Rob Smith •
-
Terre Blanche Golf, France: a review
Is has a glowing reputation but did Terre Blanche live up to the hype?
By Joel Tadman •
-
Golf de Reims, Champagne, France: a review
Golf de Reims is an historic parkland course with an even more historic clubhouse that was literarily fit for a king
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Golf de l’Ailette, Champagne, France: a review
Golf de l’Ailette has much a variety to its hole designs and some glorious lakeside views
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Etretat Golf Club Course Review
Boasting a breathtaking clifftop setting in Normandy, the delightful course at Etretat offers excellent holiday golf
By Rob Smith •