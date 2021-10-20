Seeing Le Golf National in all its glory at the French Open each year and at the 2018 Ryder Cup gives you just a small glimpse at the incredible standard of golf courses across France. The weather may not always be perfect everywhere in France, but looking for a tough test of golf or to add some of the best golf courses in the world to the ones you have already played, France is one of the best places to make your next holiday destination. There is the option of the Eurotunnel or an airplane to visit France, and there are a number of different places you can go, dependent on your preference. Le Touquet and Hardelot, which are close to the Eurotunnel, have become two regularly visited golf courses, but there are numerous other places to explore. You can head to the west where there are numerous courses along the coastline, the popular south where there is almost guaranteed sunshine, or even the French Alps where the LPGA Evian Masters is held, your options are endless.