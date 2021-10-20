Spain
The reason why Spain continues to remain one of the most visited countries as a golfing destination is because of its variety. With Valderrama and PGA Catalunya, it has two of the finest golf courses in Europe, but it has all the essentials to provide for everyone, something that very few places are capable of. Such a short trip from the UK, it gives you the opportunity to make it a big family holiday or just a short trip with your friends. Either way, you’ll be sure to enjoy the sunshine, the beautiful countryside, the wonderful cuisine and many others things that Spain offers. Spain is a wonderful place to visit even without the golf, but whilst you’re there it is well worth playing some of the best courses around.
The Best Golf Courses In Spain
With a climate perfect for golf, let's reel off some of the courses you should think about visiting in Spain.
Sotogrande – Glorious Golf, Sumptuous Style
Fergus Bisset plays Sotogrande, Valderrama and La Reserva
By Fergus Bisset •
Golf In Gran Canaria - The Island Of Dreams
Michael Weston visits Gran Canaria and delights in its glorious and remarkably diverse landscape both on and off the course
By Michael Weston •
Spain's Southern Treasures - Murcia
Spain is home to many distinct regions, each with its own style and character. Rob Smith enjoys a tour of Murcia…
By Rob Smith •
Mediterranean Masterpiece - La Reserva Club, Sotogrande
A round or two at La Reserva Club plus a night at the Admiral Casino and Lodge makes for a perfect short trip to Sotogrande
By Golf Monthly •
Majestic Mallorca - Arabella Golf
Michael Weston samples the delights of Arrabella Golf's three cracking courses
By Michael Weston •
Golf in Barcelona - Lumine Golf Club
Jeremy Ellwood joins the 10th birthday party at Lumine's 45-hole complex and beach resort an hour from Barcelona
By Jeremy Ellwood •
Golf in Tenerife
James Mason visits the largest of the Canary Islands and comes away mighty impressed by the beauty of its courses
By James Mason •
Golf in Marbella - Los Naranjos and Rio Real
Jeremy Ellwood discovers the perfect base for taking on some of the best golf courses the area has to offer
By Jeremy Ellwood •
Aloha Golf Club Course Review
One of Southern Spain’s original big names, Aloha is again one of the region’s must-play courses - Rob Smith takes a look…
By Rob Smith •