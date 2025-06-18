Luke Clanton Signs With TaylorMade Golf
The Floridian has announced a partnership with TaylorMade after turning professional earlier this month
Luke Clanton has signed with TaylorMade Golf after turning professional earlier this month.
The former FSU star, who earned his PGA Tour card via the PGA Tour University Accelerated Program, will tee it up at the Travelers Championship this week for the first time as a TaylorMade staffer.
"Been with @taylormadegolf since the beginning. It’s only fitting we make it official. Excited to join the squad," he wrote on social media.
Aside from a Titleist TSR2 driver and Scotty Cameron T-9 Tour Prototype putter, Clanton has been using a full bag of TaylorMade clubs this year.
He has the BRNR Mini driver, a Stealth UDI utility, a combo set of P770, P760 and P7MB irons as well as MG4 wedges.
The current World No.120 missed the cut in his professional debut last time out at the RBC Canadian Open, but has registered multiple top 10s on the PGA Tour, including runner-up finishes at the John Deere Classic and RSM Classic.
This week, there's no cut at TPC River Highlands, where a huge $20 million purse is up for grabs in the final Signature Event of the 2025 PGA Tour season.
Scottie Scheffler returns to defend the title that he secured 12 months ago via a playoff against close friend, Tom Kim.
Taking place a week after the US Open, Scheffler is paired alongside champion, JJ Spaun, who finished two shots clear at a brutal Oakmont Country Club.
Along with the Major winning duo, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland are just some of the names in the field at TPC River Highlands.
