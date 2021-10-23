Although it is relatively new on the scene, Turkey has quickly become a bucket list contender for many golfers around the globe. Belek, which has had a tremendous amount of money spent on both its golf courses and hotels, has some outstanding golf courses. The development and constant renovation in Belek is remarkable and has helped make it into one of the most visited destinations, rivalling Spain and Portugal. There are numerous very good golf courses, which is quite a feat considering many of the golf courses there were not opened until the early 2000s. And with its development it’s not only known for the golf. Welcoming people, glorious food and all-inclusive 5* hotels make this holiday resort truly one of the best. If you haven’t been to Turkey before, it really is a must visit.