UK Golf Breaks

By

If you aren't willing to make the trip abroad, the UK is home to some of the best venues across Europe. Although you aren't promised the sunshine of Portugal or Spain, some magnificent layouts across the UK will often find you forgetting the weather and marvelling at the brilliance of the course designs. With variety between both links and parkland, there is a wide range of places to stay and play golf based on your preference. From Ryder Cup venues to European Tour venues, there are plenty of fantastic courses on offer. And in addition to the wonderful golf courses, there are some incredible 5* hotels to match to help complete a relaxing few days away. It may not spring to mind as your first place to take a trip for a few days, but the UK has a number of places that will leave you pleasantly surprised and desperate to book another getaway.  

Latest

New Golf’s Greatest Holes TV Series Launched

A new TV program showcasing some of the best golf holes in the world is about to be launched. Rob Smith went to meet its two presenters…

123456Next

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.