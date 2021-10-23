UK Golf Breaks
If you aren't willing to make the trip abroad, the UK is home to some of the best venues across Europe. Although you aren't promised the sunshine of Portugal or Spain, some magnificent layouts across the UK will often find you forgetting the weather and marvelling at the brilliance of the course designs. With variety between both links and parkland, there is a wide range of places to stay and play golf based on your preference. From Ryder Cup venues to European Tour venues, there are plenty of fantastic courses on offer. And in addition to the wonderful golf courses, there are some incredible 5* hotels to match to help complete a relaxing few days away. It may not spring to mind as your first place to take a trip for a few days, but the UK has a number of places that will leave you pleasantly surprised and desperate to book another getaway.
Latest
New Golf’s Greatest Holes TV Series Launched
A new TV program showcasing some of the best golf holes in the world is about to be launched. Rob Smith went to meet its two presenters…
-
Murrayshall Golf and Hotel Review
Investment under new ownership in recent years has raised the bar at Murrayshall near Perth both on and off the course. We went to take a look...
By Jeremy Ellwood •
-
Whittlebury Park Golf Break Review
Elliott Heath enjoys a weekend in Northamptonshire at the impressive Whittlebury Park
By Elliott Heath •
-
East Lothian Golf Guide: Where To Play And Where To Stay
East Lothian's own David Jones, AKA The UK Golf Guy, offers up his expert tips to help you get the most from your time on Scotland's Golf Coast...
By David Jones •
-
Glorious Gleneagles: Make It Your Next Adventure
A Scottish country estate and retreat like no other, Gleneagles is a home-from-home golfing paradise in five-star luxury surroundings…
By in partnership with Gleneagles •SPONSORED
-
Oulton Hall Stay And Play Review
Jeremy Ellwood heads to the south-eastern outskirts of Leeds to sample the grand Georgian hotel and golf courses at Oulton Hall
By Jeremy Ellwood •
-
Manor Of Groves Golf Stay and Play Review
Jeremy Ellwood heads to the Hertfordshire/Essex border for a stay and play visit to the Manor of Groves Hotel in Sawbridgeworth
By Jeremy Ellwood •
-
Leeds Castle Golf Stay and Play Review
Jeremy Ellwood enjoys a not-to-be-missed stay and play golf break on the magnificent Leeds Castle estate near Maidstone in Kent
By Jeremy Ellwood •
-
Burnham And Berrow Stay And Play Review
Jeremy Ellwood heads down to the renowned championship links at Burnham and Berrow in Somerset for a stay and play break
By Jeremy Ellwood •
-
Badgemore Park Stay And Play Review
Jeremy Ellwood heads to the famous Oxfordshire town of Henley-on-Thames to enjoy a stay-and-play golfing break at Badgemore Park
By Jeremy Ellwood •