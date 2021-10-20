If you’re willing to make the long-haul trip over, your golfing trip to the US is going to be one of the greatest of your life. Whether you want to visit Sawgrass in Florida, the home of The Players Championship or the famous Pebble Beach in California, they will not only be in pristine condition, but they will blow you away. The sheer size of the country gives you plenty of options, and even ignoring the main attractions, there are plenty of unique little courses that you will have never have heard of before, but will leave you shocked at how good they are. The USA has so many amazing courses and so many places to visit that wherever you go, it will not let you down.