Watching the Dubai Desert Classic, The Abu Dhabi Championship or the DP World Tour Championship, how could you not want to visit and play some of these astonishing golf courses with some of the most fabulous views in the world? The courses in the UAE are designed by the likes of Greg Norman, Ernie Els, Thomas Bjorn, Gary Player and the list goes on. Furthermore, the majority of those courses have held some of the most prestigious and important tournaments on the European Tour, suggesting that they most certainly won’t leave you disappointed. There are iconic clubhouses, skyscraper backdrops and immaculate golf courses, as well as some other fantastic attractions off the golf course. The UAE is fast becoming one of the most popular golfing resorts and it’s no surprise given how impressive both the courses and the weather are.
UAE Golf Destination Guide
The United Arab Emirates has become a major golfing hub of late and it is not hard to see why.
Golf In Dubai - Full Of Eastern Promise
In addition to some of the most spectacular locations for golf, Dubai boasts luxurious clubhouses, a wide choice of of restaurants and award winning golf academies
A Golfing Oasis - Al Hamra Golf Club
If you're planning a trip to the UAE, include Ras al-Khaimah and one of the country's finest courses at Al Hamra Golf Club
Golf In Abu Dhabi: Drama In The Desert
Roderick Easdale takes a tour of the six golf clubs now available to the travelling golfer in the bustling Emirate of Abu Dhabi
