Watching the Dubai Desert Classic, The Abu Dhabi Championship or the DP World Tour Championship, how could you not want to visit and play some of these astonishing golf courses with some of the most fabulous views in the world? The courses in the UAE are designed by the likes of Greg Norman, Ernie Els, Thomas Bjorn, Gary Player and the list goes on. Furthermore, the majority of those courses have held some of the most prestigious and important tournaments on the European Tour, suggesting that they most certainly won’t leave you disappointed. There are iconic clubhouses, skyscraper backdrops and immaculate golf courses, as well as some other fantastic attractions off the golf course. The UAE is fast becoming one of the most popular golfing resorts and it’s no surprise given how impressive both the courses and the weather are.