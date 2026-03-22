Who Is Brandt Snedeker’s Caddie?

Brandt Snedeker’s PGA Tour career is the envy of most other pros.

The American now has over two decades of experience since leaving the amateur game behind.

During that time, he has collected multiple PGA Tour wins, represented his country in both the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup, and has achieved top 10s in three of the four Majors.

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Along the way, he has had a number of caddies, with Scott Vail taking on the role for during the first part of his professional career.

That partnership led to huge success, too, including Snedeker’s victory at the 2012 Tour Championship to win the FedEx Cup.

Overall, Vail was alongside Snedeker for eight of his first nine PGA Tour wins, but despite their success, they parted ways at the end of 2017.

Since then, Snedeker’s caddies have come and gone on a more regular basis, with loopers including Matt Hauser, Travis Perkins, Shannon Wallis and Scott Sajtinac all having spells on his bag. More recently, he has been working with Heath Holt.

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Holt has a playing background, having represented Missouri Southern State University in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, per the Caddie Network, Holt, who was an admirer of Mark Calcavechia growing up, has plenty of interests outside the game, too, including economics and politics.

He’s also a fan of baseball team St Louis Cardinals and NFL outfit Kansas City Chiefs. However, it is as a caddie where he has really excelled.

Holt helped John Rollins win the 2009 Reno-Tahoe Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holt has over 20 years of experience working with a long list of players, including John Rollins, with whom he helped win the 2009 Reno-Tahoe Open, Corey Pavin, Jonathan Byrd, KJ Choi, Brendan Todd, Greg Chalmers and Charl Schwartzel.

While Snedeker won his first nine PGA Tour titles in a spell of 11 years between 2007 and 2018, alongside Holt, a 10th wasn’t out of the question in 2026, when he was firmly in contention at the Valspar Championship during the final round.