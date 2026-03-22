Who Is Brandt Snedeker’s Caddie?
Brandt Snedeker has had multiple PGA Tour wins in a professional career of over 20 years, but who is his latest caddie?
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Brandt Snedeker’s PGA Tour career is the envy of most other pros.
The American now has over two decades of experience since leaving the amateur game behind.
During that time, he has collected multiple PGA Tour wins, represented his country in both the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup, and has achieved top 10s in three of the four Majors.Article continues below
Along the way, he has had a number of caddies, with Scott Vail taking on the role for during the first part of his professional career.
That partnership led to huge success, too, including Snedeker’s victory at the 2012 Tour Championship to win the FedEx Cup.
Overall, Vail was alongside Snedeker for eight of his first nine PGA Tour wins, but despite their success, they parted ways at the end of 2017.
Since then, Snedeker’s caddies have come and gone on a more regular basis, with loopers including Matt Hauser, Travis Perkins, Shannon Wallis and Scott Sajtinac all having spells on his bag. More recently, he has been working with Heath Holt.
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Holt has a playing background, having represented Missouri Southern State University in the 1990s.
Meanwhile, per the Caddie Network, Holt, who was an admirer of Mark Calcavechia growing up, has plenty of interests outside the game, too, including economics and politics.
He’s also a fan of baseball team St Louis Cardinals and NFL outfit Kansas City Chiefs. However, it is as a caddie where he has really excelled.
Holt has over 20 years of experience working with a long list of players, including John Rollins, with whom he helped win the 2009 Reno-Tahoe Open, Corey Pavin, Jonathan Byrd, KJ Choi, Brendan Todd, Greg Chalmers and Charl Schwartzel.
While Snedeker won his first nine PGA Tour titles in a spell of 11 years between 2007 and 2018, alongside Holt, a 10th wasn’t out of the question in 2026, when he was firmly in contention at the Valspar Championship during the final round.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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