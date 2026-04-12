How Much Money Does The Winning Caddie Make At The Masters?
One of the biggest prize money payouts in golf is on the line at The Masters in 2026, and that could potentially mean a huge bonus check for the winning caddie
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
The Masters is undoubtedly among the most prestigious championships in golf, and it has a hugely significant prize purse befitting of its standing in 2026.
Raised a cool $1.5 million from last year, there is a total of $22.5 million to be shared out between those who made the cut this week.
The lion's share of that figure will go to the victor, though, with a staggering $4.5 million set aside for whoever slips on the Green Jacket beside the 18th green as the sun begins to set over Augusta National.
But, whoever that player is, they know they wouldn't be there without the help of their trusted caddie - the man who not only takes a physical burden off their shoulders but sometimes an emotional one, too.
And with so many incredible perks for winning The Masters on the line this week, needing to share the toll of such a draining week is vitally important.
That's why a percentage of the champion's $4.5 million check will be shared with the winning caddie.
In terms of how much that might be, the answer isn't exactly straightforward. Some players will hand out 10% to their bagman if they win and the bonus check will reduce depending on how far down the leaderboard they end - providing they make the cut in the first place, of course.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Others will agree a flat percentage no matter where they finish - perhaps something like 8% - it depends on the agreement made by player and their assistant beforehand.
But, based on the above, we can predict the winning caddie at the 2026 Masters is likely to collect a bonus check of between $360,000 and $450,000.
In addition to bonus money, most loopers on show at The Masters will be be paid annually rather than week-to-week, so any extra money they earn at Augusta National is truly a bonus.
And it can be particularly lucrative to be a caddie for a top professional, too, with millions and millions of dollars in extra cash to be won every season.
In 2025, both Scottie Scheffler's bagman Ted Scott and Rory McIlroy's assistant Harry Diamond collected around $2 million in tournament prize money bonuses alone, while Scott picked up over $5 million as Scheffler totally dominated in 2024.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.