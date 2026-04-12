How Much Money Does The Winning Caddie Make At The Masters?

The Masters is undoubtedly among the most prestigious championships in golf, and it has a hugely significant prize purse befitting of its standing in 2026.

Raised a cool $1.5 million from last year, there is a total of $22.5 million to be shared out between those who made the cut this week.

The lion's share of that figure will go to the victor, though, with a staggering $4.5 million set aside for whoever slips on the Green Jacket beside the 18th green as the sun begins to set over Augusta National.

But, whoever that player is, they know they wouldn't be there without the help of their trusted caddie - the man who not only takes a physical burden off their shoulders but sometimes an emotional one, too.

And with so many incredible perks for winning The Masters on the line this week, needing to share the toll of such a draining week is vitally important.

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That's why a percentage of the champion's $4.5 million check will be shared with the winning caddie.

In terms of how much that might be, the answer isn't exactly straightforward. Some players will hand out 10% to their bagman if they win and the bonus check will reduce depending on how far down the leaderboard they end - providing they make the cut in the first place, of course.

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Others will agree a flat percentage no matter where they finish - perhaps something like 8% - it depends on the agreement made by player and their assistant beforehand.

But, based on the above, we can predict the winning caddie at the 2026 Masters is likely to collect a bonus check of between $360,000 and $450,000.

In addition to bonus money, most loopers on show at The Masters will be be paid annually rather than week-to-week, so any extra money they earn at Augusta National is truly a bonus.

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And it can be particularly lucrative to be a caddie for a top professional, too, with millions and millions of dollars in extra cash to be won every season.

In 2025, both Scottie Scheffler's bagman Ted Scott and Rory McIlroy's assistant Harry Diamond collected around $2 million in tournament prize money bonuses alone, while Scott picked up over $5 million as Scheffler totally dominated in 2024.