20 Things You Didn't Know About K.J. Choi

K.J Choi is one of the most successful male golfers from the region of Asia, the first ever Korean player to not only secure a PGA Tour card, but also to win on both the PGA and European Tour.

Here, we take a look at 20 facts you may not know about Choi...

K.J. Choi facts:

1. Choi Kyung-Ju was born 19th May 1970 in Wando, South Korea

2. Choi is the son of a farmer and started playing golf at the age of 16

3. It was one of his high school teachers who recommended he try golf. Growing up, he studied Jack Nicklaus lesson books and videos, spending hours hitting at his island home's only practice range

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. After playing as an amateur, Choi turned professional in 1994 after fulfilling his military obligation

5. A year after turning professional, he claimed his first title at the Phantom Open on the Korean Tour

6. Choi's nickname is Tank, which he earned after powerlifting as a teenager. Despite his size, Choi could squat 350 pounds

7. After numerous wins on the Japan Golf Tour and Korean Tour, Choi secured his PGA Tour card after finishing tied 35th at the qualifying tournament in 1999. He was the first South Korean to secure a PGA Tour card

8. Although he failed to keep his card in his rookie season, he secured his card once again in 2001, and has been a consistent performer ever since

9. Choi has a tradition with fellow South Korean players Y.E. Yang and Charlie Wi, whereby the threesome visit a Korean restaurant in a new city each week they’re together

Choi celebrates his Players Championship victory in 2011 (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. In 2002, Choi became the first Korean to win on the PGA Tour, with his victory at the Compaq Classic of New Orleans being followed up by another win at the Tampa Bay Classic later that year

11. Just one year later, Choi made more history as, on his first ever visit to Europe, he won the German Masters with a 26-under total. He was also the first Korean golfer to win an event on The European Tour

12. Choi is known for his charitable donations. After his first PGA Tour win, he donated 10% of his $810,000 prize cheque to underprivileged Koreans back home and to the Christian church his family attends near Houston

13. His biggest win, to date, came at the 2011 Players Championship. The victory was his eighth and final PGA Tour win, with Choi beating David Toms in a playoff. Following the win, he donated $200,000 to help victims of the April 2011 tornadoes

14. He has represented South Korea at the World Cup in 2002, 2003 and 2005, and was a member of the Presidents Cup International Team in 2003, 2007 and 2011.

15. He has spent 40 weeks in the top-10 of the world rankings, with his highest ranking being fifth in March 2008

16. In May 2020, Choi turned 50 years of age and qualified for the PGA Tour Champions. As of writing, he has one victory on that circuit, which came at the PURE Insurance Championship in 2021

17. In May 2024, on his 54th birthday, Choi won the SK Telecom Open on the Korean Tour, with the victory being his 17th on the circuit

18. His interests include watching movies and Choi is attached to Vaquero GC in Texas

19. His best Major finish came at the 2004 Masters, where Choi finished solo third and three shots back of winner, Phil Mickelson. Throughout his career, he has earned around $33 million on the PGA Tour

20. Along with enjoying films, Choi has also featured in one. In the film Seven Days in Utopia, Choi played the role of professional golfer T.K. Oh