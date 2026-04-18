Who Is Viktor Hovland's Girlfriend? Meet Tuva Dahl Jensen

Viktor Hovland has long been a very private person and was single for a very long time... but not anymore.

The Norwegian star has often joked about being the only single player in Europe's Ryder Cup team. Most golf fans will remember the iconic photo in 2023, where wives and girlfriends joined the likes of Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, while Hovland laid on the ground in front of them all.

He recreated the joke again in 2025, with Hovland embracing Jose Maria Olazabal instead of having a girlfriend to hug.

But, if his new relationship stays the course, Hovland will be able to end that lonesome tradition at Adare Manor next year.

At Augusta National this year, during the famous Par-3 Contest, Hovland hard-launched his girlfriend and it got everyone talking.

His partner, Tuva Dahl Jensen, took on caddie duties for the 28-year-old, and the pair were seen kissing in a very rare display of public affection from Hovland.

Perhaps most romantic of all, Hovland even let Tuva hit a putt at the contest, and she almost sunk it from long range, too.

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viktor hovland’s girlfriend tuva showcasing her putting skills at the par three contest today 🥰 pic.twitter.com/q8G13dcdiAApril 8, 2026

Jensen is a 27-year-old school teacher who works at Children's International School, an institute located just outside Oslo in Norway.

No one knows how the pair met, or how long they've actually been together, however, the fact he introduced Jensen to the golfing world prior to The Masters suggests this is a fairly serious relationship.

Jensen hails from Fredrikstad in Norway, and has a twin brother, called Ola. Her father, Atle, is a performer in the theatrical world of revue, while her mother, Jeanett's career is unknown.

The unveiling of Hovland's mystery woman had social media ablaze with discussion and theories, with one account dubbing them a "new power couple."

Jensen was rather quickly identified after the Par-3 Contest thanks to Norwegian outlet Dagbladet.

Hovland was previously dubbed "forever single" among those who knew him on the PGA Tour, but that little nickname will have to be put aside now.