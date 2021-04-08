Get to know the South African professional golfer a little better...

11 Things You Didn’t Know About Charl Schwartzel

Charl Schwartzel was the next in a long line of talented South African golfers to emerge in the early 2000s, following in the footsteps of the likes of Ernie Els and Retief Goosen.

After establishing himself on the European Tour, he spent the best part of 15 years as a permanent fixture in the world’s top 100.

More recently, his form has dipped, largely due to a wrist injury he’s battled for the past few years.

As he prepares to tee it up at the Masters for the 12th time, here are 11 things you might not have known about him.

11 Things You Didn’t Know About Charl Schwartzel

1. Schwartzel was born in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 31, 1984

2. At the age of 18, he turned pro in 2002, having enjoyed a very successful amateur career

3. Following in the footsteps of his countrymen, he gained membership onto the European Tour late in ’02, becoming the second-youngest South African to do so after Dale Hayes

4. He has won 15 times as a professional

5. Schwartzel got his first win at the co-sanctioned Dunhill Championship in December 2004

6. He became just the third South African to win the Masters in 2011, joining Trevor Immelman in 2008 and three-time champion Gary Player, who became the first international Masters champion 50 years prior

Related: Chairman Of Augusta National Doesn’t Want 8,000 Yard Masters

7. Schwartzel achieved something no other Masters winner had before or has since when he birdied the final four holes on Sunday en route to his two-shot victory

8. He won the Masters tournament in just his second appearance

9. He reached a career-high world ranking of sixth after finishing in a tie for fourth at the 2012 WGC-Cadillac Championship

10. The South African has represented the International Team in the Presidents Cup on four occasions – 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017

11. Outside of golf, Schwartzel owns a farm in South Africa and enjoys watersports, skiing and clay pigeon shooting

Related: The 2021 Masters Tee Times