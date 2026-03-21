Brandt Snedeker Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Multiple-Time PGA Tour Winner

Brandt Snedeker is enjoying a long and successful professional career, with multiple big achievements since leaving the amateur game behind in 2004.

Here are 15 things you may not be aware of about the player.

Brandt Snedeker Facts

1. Brandt Snedeker was born on December 8th 1980, in Nashville, Tennessee.

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2. He was introduced to the game by his grandmother, who managed a golf course in Missouri.

3. He attended the same school in Nashville as actress Reese Witherspoon,

4. One of the highlights of his amateur career was victory in the 2003 US Amateur Public Links.

5. He turned professional in 2004, initially playing on the Nationwide Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour).

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6. Snedeker won twice on the Nationwide Tour in 2006, which helped him earn a PGA Tour card for the 2007 season.

7. Snedeker’s first PGA Tour title came later in the year at the Wyndham Championship.

Brandt Snedeker won the Wyndham Championship in 2007 for his maiden PGA Tour win (Image credit: Getty Images)

8. Snedeker was named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 2007.

9. During a practice round for 2012 Open, he holed a driver shot from 336 yards.

10. At the Royal Lytham & St Annes event, he began with rounds of 66 and 64 to equal the record for the lowest opening 36-hole score at the Major, before ultimately placing T3.

11. That was his joint-best finish at a Major, having also placed T3 at the 2008 Masters.

12. He won the 2012 Tour Championship to claim the FedEx Cup.

13. Snedeker shot a 59 in the first round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship – just the 10th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

14. Snedeker represented the US in the 2012 and 2016 Ryder Cup, as well as the 2013 Presidents Cup.

Brandt Snedeker has played in the Ryder Cup twice (Image credit: Getty Images)

15. He is the 2026 US Presidents Cup captain.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brandt Snedeker Bio Full Name Brandt Newell Snedeker Born December 8th 1980, Nashville Tennessee Turned Pro 2004 Current Tour PGA Tour Professional Wins 13 Highest World Ranking 4th