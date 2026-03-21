Brandt Snedeker Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Multiple-Time PGA Tour Winner
Brandt Snedeker has enjoyed huge success during his PGA Tour career. Here are 15 things to know about him
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Brandt Snedeker is enjoying a long and successful professional career, with multiple big achievements since leaving the amateur game behind in 2004.
Here are 15 things you may not be aware of about the player.
Brandt Snedeker Facts
1. Brandt Snedeker was born on December 8th 1980, in Nashville, Tennessee.Article continues below
2. He was introduced to the game by his grandmother, who managed a golf course in Missouri.
3. He attended the same school in Nashville as actress Reese Witherspoon,
4. One of the highlights of his amateur career was victory in the 2003 US Amateur Public Links.
5. He turned professional in 2004, initially playing on the Nationwide Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour).
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
6. Snedeker won twice on the Nationwide Tour in 2006, which helped him earn a PGA Tour card for the 2007 season.
7. Snedeker’s first PGA Tour title came later in the year at the Wyndham Championship.
8. Snedeker was named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 2007.
9. During a practice round for 2012 Open, he holed a driver shot from 336 yards.
10. At the Royal Lytham & St Annes event, he began with rounds of 66 and 64 to equal the record for the lowest opening 36-hole score at the Major, before ultimately placing T3.
11. That was his joint-best finish at a Major, having also placed T3 at the 2008 Masters.
12. He won the 2012 Tour Championship to claim the FedEx Cup.
13. Snedeker shot a 59 in the first round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship – just the 10th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.
14. Snedeker represented the US in the 2012 and 2016 Ryder Cup, as well as the 2013 Presidents Cup.
15. He is the 2026 US Presidents Cup captain.
Full Name
Brandt Newell Snedeker
Born
December 8th 1980, Nashville Tennessee
Turned Pro
2004
Current Tour
PGA Tour
Professional Wins
13
Highest World Ranking
4th
Tour
Event
Winning Score
Nationwide Tour
2006 Scholarship America Showdown
-16 (playoff)
Nationwide Tour
2006 Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic
-16 (playoff)
PGA Tour
2007 Wyndham Championship
-22 (two shots)
PGA Tour
2011 The Heritage
-12 (playoff)
PGA Tour
2012 Farmers Insurance Open
-16 (playoff)
PGA Tour
2012 Tour Championship
-10 (three shots)
PGA Tour
2013 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-19 (two shots)
PGA Tour
2013 RBC Canadian Open
-16 (three shots)
PGA Tour
2015 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-22 (three wo shots)
N/A
2015 Franklin Templeton Shootout
-30 (two shots)
PGA Tour
2016 Farmers Insurance Open
-6 (one shot)
European Tour
2016 Fiji International
-16 (nine shots)
PGA Tour
2018 Wyndham Championship
-22 (three shots)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.