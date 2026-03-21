Brandt Snedeker Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Multiple-Time PGA Tour Winner

Brandt Snedeker has enjoyed huge success during his PGA Tour career. Here are 15 things to know about him

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Brandt Snedeker at the Valspar Championship
Brandt Snedeker has had plenty of PGA Tour success
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brandt Snedeker is enjoying a long and successful professional career, with multiple big achievements since leaving the amateur game behind in 2004.

Here are 15 things you may not be aware of about the player.

Brandt Snedeker Facts

1. Brandt Snedeker was born on December 8th 1980, in Nashville, Tennessee.

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2. He was introduced to the game by his grandmother, who managed a golf course in Missouri.

3. He attended the same school in Nashville as actress Reese Witherspoon,

4. One of the highlights of his amateur career was victory in the 2003 US Amateur Public Links.

5. He turned professional in 2004, initially playing on the Nationwide Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour).

6. Snedeker won twice on the Nationwide Tour in 2006, which helped him earn a PGA Tour card for the 2007 season.

7. Snedeker’s first PGA Tour title came later in the year at the Wyndham Championship.

Brandt Snedeker with the Wyndham Championship trophy

Brandt Snedeker won the Wyndham Championship in 2007 for his maiden PGA Tour win

(Image credit: Getty Images)

8. Snedeker was named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 2007.

9. During a practice round for 2012 Open, he holed a driver shot from 336 yards.

10. At the Royal Lytham & St Annes event, he began with rounds of 66 and 64 to equal the record for the lowest opening 36-hole score at the Major, before ultimately placing T3.

11. That was his joint-best finish at a Major, having also placed T3 at the 2008 Masters.

12. He won the 2012 Tour Championship to claim the FedEx Cup.

13. Snedeker shot a 59 in the first round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship – just the 10th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

14. Snedeker represented the US in the 2012 and 2016 Ryder Cup, as well as the 2013 Presidents Cup.

Brandt Snedeker at the Ryder Cup

Brandt Snedeker has played in the Ryder Cup twice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

15. He is the 2026 US Presidents Cup captain.

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Brandt Snedeker Bio

Full Name

Brandt Newell Snedeker

Born

December 8th 1980, Nashville Tennessee

Turned Pro

2004

Current Tour

PGA Tour

Professional Wins

13

Highest World Ranking

4th

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Brandt Snedeker Professional Wins

Tour

Event

Winning Score

Nationwide Tour

2006 Scholarship America Showdown

-16 (playoff)

Nationwide Tour

2006 Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic

-16 (playoff)

PGA Tour

2007 Wyndham Championship

-22 (two shots)

PGA Tour

2011 The Heritage

-12 (playoff)

PGA Tour

2012 Farmers Insurance Open

-16 (playoff)

PGA Tour

2012 Tour Championship

-10 (three shots)

PGA Tour

2013 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

-19 (two shots)

PGA Tour

2013 RBC Canadian Open

-16 (three shots)

PGA Tour

2015 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

-22 (three wo shots)

N/A

2015 Franklin Templeton Shootout

-30 (two shots)

PGA Tour

2016 Farmers Insurance Open

-6 (one shot)

European Tour

2016 Fiji International

-16 (nine shots)

PGA Tour

2018 Wyndham Championship

-22 (three shots)

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

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